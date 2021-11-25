Update #2 - DCI Investigating Appanoose County Officer Involved Shooting
At the request of Appanoose County Sheriff Gary Anderson and Centerville Police Chief Tom Demry, the Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an investigation into the November 21, 2021, officer-involved shooting in rural Appanoose County. All investigative findings will be forwarded to the Appanoose County Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Iowa Attorney General for review and determination.
The law enforcement officers involved in the shooting are Centerville Police Officer Jacob Downs, Centerville Police Officer Greffe Holmes, and Appanoose County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Buckallew.
Officer Downs has been with the Centerville Police Department for 4 year.
Officer Holmes has been with the Centerville Police Department for a month.
Deputy Buckallew has been with the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office for 2 years. He spent the previous 19 years with the Centerville Police Departments.
Photo of Officer Holmes
Photo of Officer Downs
Photo of Deputy Buckallew
