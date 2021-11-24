Submit Release
November notices for Farragut Public Shooting Range

All of Farragut Public Shooting Range will be closed to general public use on the following dates and times:

In observance of Thanksgiving:  Friday, Nov. 26.

Reserved Use: The Farragut Public Shooting Range hosts activities that enhance and strengthen the shooting sports. The range is available for reserved use to groups of 10 or more limited to 7 hours of shooting activity between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clubs, shooting teams, sanctioned and informal competition events, gun safety and marksmanship training events, family reunions, scouting groups, church groups, and all others are welcome and encouraged to consider hosting a special event at the Farragut Shooting Range.

In addition, the new Hunter Education Classroom reservation fee of $53.00 will take effect beginning Jan. 1, 2022. The classroom can easily seat approximately 30 people while offering plenty of parking space, a television and projector screen, indoor restroom and warming kitchen. The range use reservation is separate and in addition to the classroom reservation. Both may be available at the same time.

Contact the range office if interested in reserving space: 208-683-1499. Additional fees apply.

Check out the video below for more information about Farragut Public Shooting Range.  You can also click here to visit our website to learn about range hours, closures, features and more.

 

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 with any questions, and follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular news and updates.

