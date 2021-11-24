DCI Files Additional Charges Against Former Pleasantville Officer
November 24, 2021
Marion County, Iowa - On November 23, 2021, the DCI filed additional criminal charges against Alec Veatch, a former Pleasantville police officer. Veatch was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Mahaska County Jail. The charges against Veatch are a result of an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
In addition to the criminal charges filed last week in Warren County, Veatch now faces charges in Marion County. The additional charges are Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse(709.11, Class C), Enticing a Minor (710.10(2), Class D), Lascivious Acts with a Minor (709.14(4)(a)(5), Aggravated), and Assault with Intent to Commit Serious Injury (708.2(1), Aggravated).
Link to Criminal Complaint - Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse Serious I
Link to Criminal Complaint - Enticing a Minor Under 16 Sexual Purpose
Link to Criminal Complaint - Lascivious Conduct with a Minor Aggravated
Link to Criminal Complaint - Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury
ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.