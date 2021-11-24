DCI Files Additional Charges Against Former Pleasantville Officer

November 24, 2021

Marion County, Iowa - On November 23, 2021, the DCI filed additional criminal charges against Alec Veatch, a former Pleasantville police officer. Veatch was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Mahaska County Jail. The charges against Veatch are a result of an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

In addition to the criminal charges filed last week in Warren County, Veatch now faces charges in Marion County. The additional charges are Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse(709.11, Class C), Enticing a Minor (710.10(2), Class D), Lascivious Acts with a Minor (709.14(4)(a)(5), Aggravated), and Assault with Intent to Commit Serious Injury (708.2(1), Aggravated).

Link to Criminal Complaint - Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse Serious I

Link to Criminal Complaint - Enticing a Minor Under 16 Sexual Purpose

Link to Criminal Complaint - Lascivious Conduct with a Minor Aggravated

Link to Criminal Complaint - Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury