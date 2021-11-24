FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24, 2021 CONTACT: Annie Baggett, agritourism marketing specialist NCDA&CS Marketing Division 919-414-4982; annie.baggett@ncagr.gov Local farms host holiday and winter events RALEIGH – The holiday season offers great opportunities to explore agritourism activities on farms and across North Carolina. Visitors will find plenty of outdoor experiences from tours, trails, farmers markets, farm stands, holiday festivals and special events. The following is a sample of agritourism opportunities offered at North Carolina farms this season. Visitors can find farm experiences across the state by downloading the Visit NC Farms app with more than 1,500 farms, fisheries and agriculture destinations nearby and across the state. The free app is available at www.visitncfarmstoday.com and by downloading from the app store on mobile devices. Local agritourism farms can also be found, online at www.gottobenc.com, by clicking on the agritourism listing under the Find Local link. Visitors should verify event dates, ticket requirements and operational hours before going. Western North Carolina Hope Creek Farm of Creston is a modern homestead that offers the opportunity to bond with barnyard animals and enjoy warm beverages and a fire. Come visit all the sweet animals from goats to sheep and cows and horses and more. The farm is open weekends and some weekday afternoons. Contact Melissa Hager at Hopecreekfarmnc@gmail.com for more information.

Grietje's Garden Vineyard of Rocky Ridge Farm in Olin offers a Holiday Craft event with local vendors Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Contact Penny Ledbetter at pennygrietje@gmail.com for more information.

Book a tour at Two Crows Farm Alpacas in Murphy. The farm has charming animals, handmade goods for sale, and great photo opportunities. Tours and visits are by appointment.

On Dec. 6 from 5 – 8 p.m., downtown West Jefferson will be decked out in its Christmas finery for the evening Holiday Gallery Crawl. Shops and more will be open with holiday artwork, refreshments and music.

Lil' Grandfather Christmas Tree Farm of Laurel Springs offers choose-and-cut service with thousands of Fraser firs 2-12 feet tall, hayrides, horse rides and a hay bale theater. Opening for the season Nov. 25 at 9 a. m.

Choose and cut your Christmas tree now at Mistletoe Meadow in Laurel Springs. Visit https://mistletoemeadows.com/ choose & cut page for details.

Sandy Hollar Farm of Leicester will host choose-and-cut Christmas trees, wagon rides, barnyard animals and a Christmas Shop through Dec. 18.

The North Asheville Tailgate Market will host a Holiday Bazaar every Saturday Nov. 27 through Dec. 18. In addition to seasonal produce, meats, cheeses and bread, find local artists’ work and handmade goods including wreaths and crafts.

The West Asheville Tailgate Market will host Holiday Markets from Nov. 30 through Dec. 21. Visit for seasonal produce and unique, hand-made items.

The tasting room at FernCrest Winery, a small boutique winery in Andrews, will be open until mid-December.

The Murphy Farmers Market is hosting a Christmas Shopping Day Dec. 4 at the L&N Depot in Murphy from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Support local vendors with unique handmade gifts and Christmas décor.

Choose and cut your perfect Christmas tree in a beautiful mountain setting at C and J Christmas Trees in Boone. Open Nov. 25 & 26, and Dec. 4, 11 and 18.

Shop local at Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market every Saturday from December to March. Shop for delicious, healthy, fresh local foods and products all winter long.

Circle C Tree Farms of Boone will be open for choose-and-cut Christmas trees through Nov. 28. See website for more details - http://www.circlectreefarm.com/

The Barn at Dixon Tree Farm of Jefferson is open this year for choose-and-cut Christmas trees, greenery and decorated wreaths, Christmas Balls, gifts and more.

The Town of West Jefferson’s Annual Hometown Christmas event will be held Nov. 29 from 5-7 p.m. Start your Christmas off in West Jefferson at the official lighting of their Christmas tree. Santa will make a guest appearance and children will have the opportunity to visit with him. Carolers and hot chocolate will round out the event.

Elk River Evergreens of Elk Park operates two choose-and-cut locations at Ellis Family Farm (121 Brooks Shell Road) and Orchard Farm (60 Buck Mountain Road). Find a selection of trees, wreaths, garland and gifts from the gift shop. The farm offers complimentary hot chocolate, apple cider and popcorn for all customers in the gift shop.

Poplar Grove Choose & Cut of Boone is open through Dec. 5 from 9 – 5 p.m. This family farm offers no wait, hot apple cider and a Christmas shop stocked with homemade candles and goods.

Shady Rest Tree Farm of Jefferson, one of Ashe County's largest choose-and-cut Christmas tree farms in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, is now open. Central North Carolina Willow Oak Farms of Fuquay-Varina is hosting its Winter Market Dec. 4 with local handmade products, pictures with Santa Dec. 12, and a Christmas menu at the ice cream shop Dec. 1-12. This working family farm features an onsite ice cream shop, farm animals and playgrounds and is open through Dec. 12. Activities include Christmas trees, farm tours and outdoor fireplaces. For more information, https://willowoakfarms.net/

Cypress Bend Vineyards of Scotland is having a Holiday Open House Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Jazzy Fridays every Friday from 7 – 10 p.m. this holiday season. The vineyard’s Jazzy Fridays draw large crowds from all over the Carolinas as a favorite place for shag and beach music. Enjoy award-winning wines that range from fully sweet to fully dry. See https://www.cypressbendvineyards.com/ for more details.

Kordick Family Farm of Stokes grows 175 varieties of heirloom apples in a holistic management system that minimizes conventional chemical inputs. The farm is hosting Orchard by Candlelight Dec. 10 and 11 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. featuring over 600 luminarias lighting the way for a winter walk through the orchard. The packhouse will be open for holiday shopping. Music and refreshments included. Admission is charged and children 6 and under are free. Go to https://www.kordickfamilyfarm.com/ for more information.

Kersey Valley Christmas of Greensboro offers lights, Santa, and fun this holiday season. Ride the rails with the Kersey Valley Express and a Christmas Wagon ride around the farm plus so much more. Visit Santa's Workshop gift store. Come meet Santa, Grinch and a dozen more characters for professional photo ops. Events are held Nov. 26 - 28 and Dec. 3-5, 10-12, 17-23 from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m. Tickets are limited with a virtual queue system to get into the fun instead of a line. Learn more at https://www.kerseyvalleychristmas.com/

Hickory Creek Farm of Greensboro is open for choose and cut Eastern NC variety Christmas trees, precut Fraser Fir trees, wreaths made on site, Poinsettia greenhouse, hayrides, bonfire and play areas. Enjoy food trucks every Saturday along with delicious treats and hot cider. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the farm Nov. 20, 27 and Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Christmas tree farm is open daily Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays 1 – 8 p.m. until sold out of trees. Closed Thanksgiving Day only. See https://www.hickorycreekfarmnc.com/ for more information.

Brookhaven Mill Farm of Greensboro offers Santa photos, weekend farm tours by appointment and a petting zoo with over 80 animals to pet and feed. The farm offers private tours in the barnyard, park-like setting, farm store, snack bar, picnic area, birthday parties for kids, a wedding venue, B&B, farm dinners, via a historic 1880's farm with original outbuildings, farmhouse and workshops. Open every weekend. The farm bed and breakfast is available from Friday - Sunday in a historic farmhouse. Other events are: Dec 4 - Kids Visit with Santa, 11 a.m. -1 p.m.; Dec 11 - Pet Photos with Santa, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Feb 12 - Making Chocolate with Dawn, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. For more details go to https://brookhavenmillfarm.com/

Almond Christmas Tree Farm of Albemarle, a cut & choose tree farm, lets you tag and reserve your Christmas Tree now. It is also home of Big E`s Smokehouse BBQ. The farm opens Nov. 26. See https://almondchristmastreefarm.com/ for details.

Millstone Creek Orchard of Ramseur is offering a Christmas with the Kringles adventure, that features visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Christmas light show and hayride, Christmas Cookie Decorating and Photography Session. Guests can enjoy a fresh apple cider slushie and a slice of wine cake, play on tire swings, or take in the scenic landscape. The Apple Barn Country Store houses a variety of local products, canned goods, baked goods, gift items, fresh produce (seasonal) and fresh-pressed apple cider and slushies. A picnic area and playground is also open. Get details on the website - https://www.millstonecreekorchards.com/

Mitchell’s Nursery & Greenhouse of King has over 12,000 poinsettias with 92 different varieties to choose from. Poinsettia display and voting is Nov. 27 - Dec. 10 Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sun. 1 – 3 p.m. Mitchell's Nursery & Greenhouse offers plants for your home, garden and business. Learn more on the website - https://mitchellsnursery.com/

Big Daddy’s Farms in Middlesex hosts “Christmas Lights on the Farm”, where visitors experience a Christmas lights extravaganza. Activities include hayride, field of lights, caroling and Big Daddy’s General Store where kids can meet Santa and Bucky, the Reindeer from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 26 & 27; Dec. 3 & 4, 10 & 11 and 17 & 18. Opens 6-8 p.m. Nov. 28, 30 and Dec. 1-3, 5-9, 12,14-16 and 19-23. The farm hosts Santa's Showdown Car & Truck Charity/Toy Drive Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., with a percentage of proceeds going to a children's charity. Contact them at bigdaddysfarms@gmail.com or bdflights@gmail.com for more information.

Smith's Family Fun Farm of Hillsborough offers Christmas trees, fresh wreaths, hot chocolate and apple cider, and a play area with a giant slide. You can pick the tree and they will do the rest. Delivery is available. For details, http://smithfamilyfunfarm.com/

Sunshine Lavender Farm in Hurdle Mills hosts a Holiday Open House with Glassblowing Workshops. Tickets are required for VIP Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Enjoy the fresh country air. Stroll the farm and an easy walking trail. For ages 10+, be a glassblower for the day. Enjoy lavender treats during the local shopping event. Discover unique goods and one-of-a-kind gifts made from the crop grown on the farm and walking trails. Visit the website for more information – https://www.sunshinelavenderfarm.co/

Tobacco Farm Life Museum of Kenley brings back its drive-through Christmas Village this holiday season with more lights and decorations. Opens Dec. 3 for a free walk-throughs. The remaining dates will be for vehicles only and admission will be charged. Dec. 3 & 4, 10 & 11 and 17 & 18 from 6 -8 p.m. Go to https://www.tobaccofarmlifemuseum.org/ for more information.

J. Razz & Tazz Farm LLC of Gibsonville hosts a Christmas Light Show Hayride, mini train ride, play area, bonfires, and more this holiday season. This full-time working farm houses a large tractor display and old wagons decorated for great photos. Cash only, no pets allowed. Free parking. Farm is open Nov. 26 - Dec. 18 on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 - 9 p.m. For details, https://www.jrazz.com/

Guernsey Girl Creamery of Shelby hosts its Christmas on the Farm event Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come browse over 30 vendors to finish up your Christmas shopping, enjoy fried cheese curds or grab some kettle corn, enjoy live music and have some milk and cookies with Santa. The farm breeds, raises, and milks Golden Guernsey cows that produce high quality A2/As milk and turn that milk into high quality cheese and butter. Contact ncguernseys@yahoo.com or https://www.facebook.com/guernseygirlcreamery/events/

Foothills Farmers' Market of Shelby hosts a Shop Local Event Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for all of your holiday shopping needs. The Market features winter produce, specialty meats, baked goods, local crafts and artisans. Local Cleveland County businesses are included this year to encourage shopping local. Contact Mary Cornwell at marycornwell13@gmail.com for more information or visit https://www.facebook.com/foothillsfarmersmarket/.

Copper Meadow Farmstead of Rockwell is hosting WEARY TRAVELER - a Christmas Concert and Winter Festival Dec. 11 from 2 – 6 p.m. Go to https://www.coppermeadowfarmstead.com/ for more information.

Boyette Family Farms of Clayton will host Lights on the Neuse this winter. Celebrate the holidays with an old-fashioned hayride. Visit their website for dates and times.

Fairytale Farm of Winston-Salem is hosting a Merry Mishmash. Join the farm animals for fun, games, and holiday treats. Shop the holiday market, meet the Grinch, Santa and the furry friends at the Animal Sanctuary. Purchase tickets in advance on their website. Eastern North Carolina Twiddle Dee Farm in Clinton is open to the public via a "farm membership" program. The farm is open to members for an intimate, safe and unique get-away experience including new trails. Guests can also enjoy fire pits, wide open spaces and streaming smooth jazz. Just let us know you are coming. Adults only. Go to https://www.twiddledeefarm.online/ to become a member.

Nooherooka Natural of Snow Hill is holding WinterFest 2021 Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. featuring local artisans, woodworkers, crafters, food trucks showcasing their wares for sale at The Barn along with the Holiday Meat Sale. At Miss Lillie's Biscuits Class Dec. 4 from 1-3 p.m., you can learn to make biscuits in a hands-on class at their Farm Kitchen with Miss Lillie of A Chef's Life fame. Limited to 6 participants per class. See https://www.nooherooka.com/ for more information.

Lu Mil Vineyard of Elizabethtown is hosting its Annual Lu Mil Vineyard Festival of Lights featuring a drive-thru light show around 3 miles long, private lightshow bus tours with great views from covered open air buses, country buffet, early-bird group dinners, free photos with Santa, free Kiddie Land, free wine tasting and alcohol-free tasting, old fashion candy shop, gift shop and tasting room open daily, and farm stays. Festival of Lights 2021 schedule is Nov. 26 – 28, Dec. 2 - 5, Dec. 9 -12, and Dec. 16 - 23.

15th Annual Lu Mil Vineyard Bridal Show will be Jan. 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. Go to https://www.lumilvineyard.com/ for more information. Free event open to anyone getting married, thinking of getting married, bridal party members, friends and family of the bridal party.

Justice Farms of Jacksonville offers choose-and-cut trees in their fields, fresh pre-cut Fraser Firs from the N.C. mountains, and fresh wreaths. Open through Dec. 24, or until trees are sold out. Go to http://www.justicefarms.com/ for more information.

Pace Family Farms of Clayton is hosting a Christmas Craft Fair Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. with only handmade items for sale. Admission and parking is free for this event. See https://pacefamilyfarms.com/ for more information.

Jackson Farm of Godwin is open for fall and winter for birdwatching, outdoor walks, wildlife watching, wedding venue with a Guest House getaway open for booking. The farm is on the NC Birding Trail, The Butterfly Highway, and in a NC conservation easement with abundant wildlife. Go to https://www.jacksonfarm.info/ for more information.

His and Hers Greenhouse of Lumberton is offering a Holiday Stop and Shop Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring local vendors with unique gifts along with fresh cut Christmas trees, wreaths and poinsettias. Trees are cut and placed in stands with water to keep them as fresh as possible. Go to https://www.hisandhersgreenhouse.com/ for more information.

Sweet Valley Ranch of Fayetteville hosts a Festival of Lights with more lights and new characters this year, including light scenes for Star Wars, The Grinch, Fire and Rescue and the Military. A Christmas Village will feature local vendors, pictures with Santa and live music. The light show will be a drive through, and guests will be able to see the farm’s animals along the way. The Christmas Village will allow people to park, get out of their vehicles, and enjoy the season with Santa and all his friends. Open Nov. 26 – Dec. 26 Fridays – Sundays from 5:30 -10:30 p.m. Last ticket is sold at 10 p.m. Got to https://www.sweetvalleyranchnc.com/

Tarheel Nursery of Angier offers poinsettias, hanging baskets, garden mums, vegetable plants, bedding plants, perennials and mixed pots to the public. Go to https://tarheelnursery.com/ for more information.

CATHIS Farm of Lillington offers walk-through holiday light displays. Interact and take photos with family while still maintaining reasonable COVID safety. The farm is open Nov. 26 & 27 and Dec. 3 & 4, 10 & 11, 17 & 18,and 22-24 from 6 -10 p.m. See https://cathisfarm.com/ for more information.

Bridgers Creek Hunting Lodge of Rich Square offers deer hunts and rustic lodging on its third generation working family farm. The lodge has been recently renovated and a portion of the hunting land runs along the Roanoke River and is at the intersection of three of the top counties for turkey and deer. The lodge is located 4 miles from a boat landing in the Roanoke River and 10 minutes from Sylvan Heights, a bird-watcher's paradise in Scotland Neck. Open during deer season (Nov. 25 to Jan. 1 2022), the farm offers hunts seven days a week, which includes lodging for one group (up to 12 people). Nightly lodging offered Jan. 1 through Feb. 14. Contact Mary Bennett at bridgerscreek@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/bridgerscreek/ for more information.

The Village Market of Winterville is open year-round with Open Air Market Days for the Christmas Season on Saturdays from 9 a.m – 2 p.m. Vendors are welcome - This is a free set-up event. Find seasonal produce and products from all over N.C. including jellies, sauces, peanuts, pecans, candies, farm-to-table beef and pork, and cheese. Open Wednesday through Saturday with vendors set up on Saturdays. Contact Justin Lawrence at villagemarketnc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/villagemarketNC for more information.

The Inn on Turner of Beaufort is offering relaxing wellness travel with cuisine, comfort and creativity. Each event weekend will offer craft workshops, from candle making to charcuterie and chocolates. Call 919-271-6144 for details on how to be a guest. -30-1