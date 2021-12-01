TRIM NuLu’s Katie Dunn Wins “The Voice” Award for Best Hair Extensions in Louisville
Katie Dunn, Lead Extension Specialist at TRIM NuLu, has won the coveted “Best Hair Extensions in Louisville” award from the Voice Magazine.
My favorite tagline is ‘Keeping Louisville beautiful” and I truly love doing that through hair extensions.””LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisville’s most upscale and influential magazine, The Voice-Tribune, has named Katie Dunn of the TRIM NuLu hair salon for the Best Hair Extensions in Louisville award.
Boasting over 10 years of high-end salon experience, Katie Dunn joined the TRIM NuLu team in early 2021. Hired because of her hair extension prowess and years of experience as an expert colorist, Dunn quickly became a well-known name in the Louisville hair extension trade.
Dunn has a specialization in hand-tied hair extensions where the purchased hair is sewn into existing hair, giving clients a much fuller, lengthier, and longer-lasting head of hair as compared to other types of extensions.
Dunn’s clients request hair extensions for various reasons. Some clients need them before a beauty pageant, others have thinner hair and are going for a more voluminous look, while some clients have medical issues that effect their hair which makes extensions a big comfort.
Katie Dunn said of the award, “This is such a wonderful profession to be in. I get to meet so many wonderful and exciting people. I enjoy being able to transform clients right before their eyes. My favorite tagline is 'Keeping Louisville beautiful' and I truly love doing that through hair extensions.”
About TRIM NuLu:
TRIM NuLu is Louisville’s newest and hottest high-end salon. Located in the heart of the NuLu neighborhood, TRIM NuLu offers high-end salon services and is conveniently positioned on the outskirts of downtown. TRIM NuLu was recently named “Best Salon in Louisville” by the Courier-Journal and one of the best salons in Louisville from the Leo Weekly. For more information about TRIM NuLu, please visit https://trimnulu.co . To book an appointment please visit: https://trimnulu.co/appointments
About The Voice-Tribune:
Since 1949, The Voice-Tribune, a Red Pin Media Company, has captured the heart and soul of Louisville by covering important events and news in the charitable, social and cultural spheres of influence. With more than six decades of media experience, a loyal reader base and a reputation for dedicated coverage of local events, sports and entertainment, the Voice-Tribune provides a unique service in media. Their publication and events provide a voice for sophisticated society. The distribution area covers the Louisville Metro area, including Middletown, Prospect, Hurstbourne, Anchorage and Hikes Point. For more information about the Voice-Tribune, please visit: https://voice-tribune.com
