Update: Derby Barracks / Missing Person - Death Investigation

CASE#: 21A504019

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Jason Danielsen & Tpr. Chad Weikel

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE: 11/23/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/24/2021, at approximately 1120 hours, Michael Carkin (62) was located deceased in Willoughby Brook just south of Crystal Lake off Augur Hole Road in the town of Barton. Foul play is not suspected, though investigation is ongoing. The body is being transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. No further information is available at this time.

***Initial news release, 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021***

On 11/23/2021, the Vermont State Police became aware of a missing persons report. Investigation has revealed that Michael Carkin (62) has not been seen or heard from since the evening of 11/15/2021. Carkin's last known whereabouts were in the Barton, VT area. The incident is not suspicious but there are concerns for Carkin's welfare. A picture is not currently available. Anyone with knowledge of Carkin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Derby State Police Barracks at 802-334-8881.

