Submit Release
News Search

There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,553 in the last 365 days.

Update: Derby Barracks / Missing Person - Death Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A504019

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Jason Danielsen & Tpr. Chad Weikel           

                 

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE: 11/23/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/24/2021, at approximately 1120 hours, Michael Carkin (62) was located deceased in Willoughby Brook just south of Crystal Lake off Augur Hole Road in the town of Barton. Foul play is not suspected, though investigation is ongoing. The body is being transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. No further information is available at this time.

 

***Initial news release, 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021***

On 11/23/2021, the Vermont State Police became aware of a missing persons report. Investigation has revealed that Michael Carkin (62) has not been seen or heard from since the evening of 11/15/2021. Carkin's last known whereabouts were in the Barton, VT area. The incident is not suspicious but there are concerns for Carkin's welfare. A picture is not currently available. Anyone with knowledge of Carkin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Derby State Police Barracks at 802-334-8881.

 

 

COURT ACTION: No

 

Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen

Vermont State Police – Troop A East

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

 

 

You just read:

Update: Derby Barracks / Missing Person - Death Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.