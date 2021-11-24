Governor Lamont’s 2021 Thanksgiving Message

Transcript: Annie and I want to wish you and your families a very, very happy Thanksgiving tomorrow. And we have so much to be thankful for. You may wonder, “What is this? The second year of a pandemic, why are we thankful?” We’re thankful for our friends, thankful for our family, looking out for others. That’s what the original Thanksgiving was about. That was a tough time between the Pilgrims and the Native Americans, but they sat down, and they broke bread because that they worked together and were going to get through the winter together. You may not remember that it was Abraham Lincoln right in worst of the Civil War when he decided to dedicate one day every year to give thanks. That’s what Thanksgiving was. And I’m thankful that every day we’re getting back to a new normal, and that includes Thanksgiving. The Manchester Road Race, didn’t have it last year, you’ve got that this year. The Harbor Point Turkey Trot down in Stamford, same thing. And there in Bushnell Park, right next door to me here in Hartford, the skating rink will be open. Not last year, this year. Go have some fun with your family! And something I plan to do, the North Pole Express on the Essex Steam Train, a wonderful 90-minute ride to do with you, and your family, and your friends. Be good with your family this year. Look out for others. Enjoy Thanksgiving. Look forward to seeing you soon.