Traffic Shift, Lane Restriction Planned for Route 22 Bridge Project at Route 34 in Perry County

​Harrisburg, PA – A long-term traffic pattern is planned at a project to replace the eastbound and westbound Route 22 bridges spanning Route 34 in Howe Township, Perry County.

On Tuesday, November 30, eastbound Route 22 bridge will be restricted to a single lane. The left lane will be closed and the right lane will remain open. Both lanes of traffic on westbound Route 22 bridge will be shifted to the right. This pattern will be in place for about two weeks so a median crossover can be built.

Once the crossover is complete, one lane of traffic from eastbound Route 22 will shift to the westbound side of the highway, then return to the eastbound lanes after crossing the westbound bridge. All lanes on the eastbound side of Route 22 will then be closed.

This pattern of two lanes of westbound traffic and one lane of eastbound traffic running on the westbound bridge will remain in place until September 2022. During this time, the eastbound bridge will be replaced.

Once the eastbound bridge is completed, the long-term traffic pattern will be reversed so the westbound bridge can be replaced. Both lanes of traffic will be shifted to the right on eastbound Route 22 and a single lane of westbound Route 22 will shift to the eastbound side of the highway.

This pattern will remain in place until the project is completed in September of 2023.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., of State College, PA, is the prime contractor on this $11,196,822 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

