I-95 Girard Point Bridge, Route 132 (Street Road) Restricted for Bridge Inspections Next Week in Philadelphia, Bucks County

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 Girard Point Bridge and Route 132 (Street Road) to be restricted in Philadelphia and Bucks County for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Wednesday, December 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the southbound deck of the I-95 Girard Point Bridge between the Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street (Route 611) interchanges; and

Friday, December 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled in both directions on Route 132 (Street Road) between Reading Avenue and Old Lincoln Highway in Bensalem Township, Bucks County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT's program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #