PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for the Interstate 70 at Arnold City Interchange Improvement Project

Uniontown, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Engineering District 12-0, invites the public to participate in a Virtual Plans Display for the Interstate 70 at Arnold City Interchange Improvement Project (SR 0070-Section D10) located in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County.

The project features replacement of the existing interchange and various roadway and bridge improvements along Interstate 70, SR 3011 (Indian Hill Rd.), SR 3017 (Crawford Ln.) and Finley Road.

The virtual plans display will be available online at http://www.i-70projects.com from 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, December 17 and will be viewable on all devices. The purpose of the virtual plans display is to provide updated details regarding the interchange design improvements, environmental studies, and the anticipated construction schedule. Website visitors may add or update their information to the project contact list, learn about project design details and offer feedback.

Persons unable to access the virtual plans display online may obtain an informational handout and comment form at: Rostraver Township Municipal Building 201 Municipal Drive Rostraver Township, PA 15012 Hours: Monday to Thursday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those who require special assistance to participate in this meeting or need additional information, please contact Chuck Ziegler, of Parsons, at 724-742-9534 or charles.ziegler@parsons.com by November 26, 2021 to coordinate arrangements. In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager Jeremy S. Shaneyfelt, P.E., at jershaneyf@pa.gov or 724-439-7321 . Media inquiries should be directed to Jay Ofsanik, Acting Press Officer at jofsanik@pa.gov or 724-439-7135 .

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pittsburghpenndot.

Media Contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135 ###