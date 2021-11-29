Nemechek Protocol “Starter Packs” - Now Available at www.nemechekprotocol.com
Parents seeking to start their child on The Nemechek Protocol® can now order a Starter Pack complete with Dr. Nemechek-approved productsOVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nemechek Technologies, LLC is proud to announce that the key ingredients of Dr. Nemechek's protocol for the reversal of symptoms of autism, commonly known as The Nemechek Protocol® are available in a single Starter Pack from www.nemechekprotocol.com .
Starter Packs include Nemechek Blue organic prebiotic inulin fiber, Nemechek Gold, California Olive Oil Council (COOC) certified olive oil, plus Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega high-DHA fish oil in liquid form. Starter Packs can be ordered with or without Dr. Nemechek's book, The Nemechek Protocol for Autism and Developmental Disorders, 2nd edition.
Many parents considering starting their child on the protocol have expressed concern about their inability to find the necessary products or if the products they have purchased meet Dr. Nemechek’s specifications. These Starter Packs are especially suited to beginning the protocol on a young patient from toddler to pre-teen. They will assure the parent that they have in hand a powerful formula with the potential to reverse the characteristics of autism in their child.
Nemechek Protocol Starter Packs make a terrific gift to that parent of an autistic child who has been overwhelmed by the impact of autism on the family. Here is a short video that explains The Nemechek Protocol in just 2 minutes,
An actual testimonial:
"Just wanted to share that I started my autistic/apraxic 3-year-old son on your protocol almost a month ago. Before this he had about 10 words, averaging 1 new word a month. He has since, in that short time had an explosion of speech. Now he has been saying about 1 new word a day, said 3 new words just yesterday, and has even spoken a few 3-word sentences. I felt hopeless before trying your protocol and cannot believe the large gains we are seeing so quickly!
Thank you thank you thank you!!!!!!! – A Mom on Facebook
Order your Starter Pack today at www.nemechekprotocol.com
About Patrick M. Nemechek, D.O.
Patrick M. Nemechek, D.O. has discovered treatment combinations for autism that has produced ground-breaking success in reversing the features of autism and developmental delay in children. His patented method is thoroughly explained in his new book, The Nemechek Protocol for Autism and Developmental Disorders, 2nd Edition.
