Case Report: Successful Treatment of COVID-induced Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
Dr. Patrick Nemechek displays his US Patent entitled - METHODS OF TREATING COVID-19 INDUCED CYTOKINE STORM
Patrick Nemechek, DO and Ivan Evlogiev, MD document two cases of successful COVID-19 recovery using transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS).OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nemechek Technologies, LLC is proud to announce that Dr. Patrick Nemechek’s case report, “Successful Treatment of COVID-19 ARDS with Transcutaneous Vagus Nerve Stimulation”, was published in Clinical Immunology & Research.
Drs. Nemechek and Evlogiev report on two individuals who recovered from COVID-19-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) after being treated with transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS).
In the first case, taVNS was started after 11 hospital days of continued deterioration despite mechanical ventilation, and supportive therapy of steroids, antibiotics, and immunoglobulins. On the 12th day of hospitalization, taVNS was begun four times daily resulting in sudden improvement in oxygenation and a concomitant reduction in C reactive protein (CRP). After nine days of taVNS therapy, the patient improved respiratory function enough that she was able to be extubated. No additional treatments had been added or changed during this time. After 27 days of hospitalization, the patient was discharged to home without supplemental oxygen.
The second case involves taVNS therapy in the home setting. After 19 days of progressive deterioration, the patient’s oxygen saturation declined to 90% on room air before VNS treatment was instituted. After 10 days of taVNS treatment three times daily, his oxygen saturation climbed to 97%, and by day 25 of taVNS therapy, the patient felt he was fully recovered.
Read the case report
“taVNS is capable of improving regulation of the inflammatory response in clinical conditions such as autoimmune disorders in human and septic shock in animal models. We suggest that taVNS is potent enough to improve the clinical course of COVID-19 associated ARDS because of its potential to minimize the clinical deterioration associated with the immunological surge known as the cytokine storm. taVNS is a safe and potentially effective treatment for COVID-19 ARDS” – Dr. Patrick Nemechek
Earlier this year, Dr. Patrick Nemechek published an article in the Journal of Emerging Diseases and Virology entitled “Transcutaneous Vagus Nerve Stimulation is Associated with Lower Mechanical Ventilation and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients” describing the results of a clinical trial of taVNS as a therapy for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.
Read the article
About Patrick M. Nemechek, D.O.
Dr. Nemechek was recently awarded his 2nd US Patent entitled “Methods of Treating COVID-19 Induced Cytokine Storm”. The patent describes using transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation (tVNS) to treat patients with COVID pneumonia. His method of reversing autonomic nervous system damage is known as The Nemechek Protocol®. It includes the use vagus nerve stimulation to lower systemic inflammation. Dr. Nemechek has treated more than 1,000 patients with vagus nerve stimulation therapy over the past ten years at his clinic in Buckeye, Ariz.
Mike Nemechek
Nemechek Technologies, LLC
+1 888-970-1252
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn