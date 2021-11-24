Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:22 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male and an adult female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. An additional adult female victim was located suffering from a graze wound and was treated on the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. The vehicle is described as a Honda Odyssey with unknown tags.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.