WEC inmate death

November 22, 2021 (McCook, Neb.) – Charles Spray, age 35, died Sunday, November 21, 2021 at McCook, Community Hospital. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp (WEC). Spray’s sentence started February 24, 2021. He was serving a four to six year sentence on a charge of strangulation out of Dodge County.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

