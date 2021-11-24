23 businesses named finalists for 2021 MARKETPLACE Governor’s Awards

Winners to be announced at 40th annual MARKETPLACE conference Dec.9

MADISON, WI. NOV. 24, 2021– Twenty-three Wisconsin companies from 19 communities, have been named finalists for the 2021 MARKETPLACE Governor’s Awards, which honors outstanding Wisconsin businesses owned by minorities, women and service-disabled veterans.

More than 200 nominations were received this year recognizing the achievements of Wisconsin businesses of all sizes and industries. Winners will be announced at a breakfast Thursday, Dec. 9, at the 40th annual MARKETPLACE: the Governor’s Conference on Diverse Business Development. The event will be held at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee in-person with the support of over 25 sponsors, including Keystone Sponsor U.S. Bank and Governor’s Award Sponsor Milwaukee Business Journal.

Businesses will be honored in three categories: the Outstanding Large and Small Business Awards, which recognize established businesses that have demonstrated the capacity to grow and have plans for continued expansion; and the Rising Star Award, which honors businesses established in 2017 or later that have demonstrated strong growth potential.

Awards are given to Wisconsin companies that are certified as a minority-owned business enterprise (MBE), woman-owned business enterprises (WBE) or service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVB).

The finalists with more than 25 employees in the Outstanding Large Business Award category for MBE, WBE or SDVB are: RINKA, Inc – Milwaukee Carex Consulting Group Inc. – Middleton K. Singh & Associates Inc. – Wauwatosa Southern Wisconsin Interpreting Translation Services Ltd. – Delavan The Dieringer Research Group Inc. – Brookfield ILLUME Advising LLC – Madison RHD Plumbing Inc. – Stoughton Purple Mountain Solutions, Inc. – Plover

The finalists with 25 or fewer employees in the Outstanding Small Business Award category for MBE, WBE or SDVB are: Multicultural Entrepreneurial Institute Inc. – Milwaukee Faithful Consulting LLC – Weston Quintec Integration, Inc. – Waukesha Gerber Leisure Products Inc. – Mount Horeb JTD Enterprises Inc. dba Smart Cleaning Solutions – Chilton Bon Voyage Cruise & Vacations Inc. dba Bon Voyage World Travel Experts – Waterford

The finalists in the Rising Star Award category for MBE, WBE or SDVB (established since 2016) are: The Ellevate Collective LLC – Glendale Edwards Educational Solutions LLC – Milwaukee Cream City Print Lounge LLC – Milwaukee Alliere CPA LLC – Sun Prairie M&J Krueger Trucking LLC – Kansasville Whitson Wonder Productions LLC – Menomonee Falls Valor Technologies LLC – Milwaukee About You Solutions LLC – Lodi Kizorek Photography LLC – Three Lakes

MARKETPLACE 2021, takes place throughout three days: on Dec.7 virtual and Dec 8-9 in-person, at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee is the premier business capacity-building conference of the year for minority-, woman-, veteran- and LGBT-owned businesses pursuing contracts with state, federal and local agencies as well as corporations.

For 40 years, the conference has brought together businesses, agencies and business development resources to create new opportunities for companies certified by the State of Wisconsin. Over 50 exhibitors, including lenders, business resources, certifying agencies and businesses, will be featured in the MARKETPLACE Expo Hall on December 9.

The individual cost is $80 for both days, with a $25 additional fee for the December 8 evening reception. Discounts are available for minority, woman, veteran, LGBT-owned businesses. Buyers and supplier diversity managers from government agencies and private corporations attending to meet potential suppliers can register at no charge.

Registration and detailed information are available at MarketplaceWisconsin.com.