AG Rosenblum Appoints New Deputy Attorney General

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum today announced the appointment of Lisa Udland as Deputy Attorney General, effective December 1, 2021. Udland will replace Deputy Attorney General Fred Boss, who is retiring, and who has served 27 years at the Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ). He has served the last eight as Rosenblum’s Deputy.

The Deputy Attorney General position is created by statute (ORS 180.130) and allows the Deputy to act in the absence of the Attorney General. Over the years the position has been expanded by the elected AGs, who lead the Oregon Department of Justice, to include important administrative responsibilities over the Department’s nine divisions and nearly 1,300 employees.

Udland has been with DOJ since 2002, when she started as an Assistant Attorney General in the general litigation and collection practice of the largest of the five legal divisions, the Civil Enforcement Division (CED). Since 2013, she has served as Chief Counsel to CED, which has a broad portfolio of enforcement responsibilities, including Consumer Protection, Charitable Activities, Child Advocacy, Medicaid Fraud and Civil Recovery.

“Oregon is incredibly fortunate to have fabulous public servants like Fred Boss and Lisa Udland. They are both quintessential professionals and have dedicated their careers to the betterment of Oregonians through the Rule of Law,” said AG Rosenblum. “I’m grateful for Lisa’s experience and willingness to jump right into this position. She has managed large teams and she is a talented lawyer who has repeatedly demonstrated her commitment and ability to stand up for our great state.”

In her time at DOJ, Udland skillfully handled litigation under the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement that has ensured Oregon receives its $60-80 million a year in annual payments under the Agreement. Prior to coming to DOJ, Udland was in private practice and worked at the Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS). Lisa received her undergraduate degree at the University of Minnesota and her law degree from Willamette University College of Law.