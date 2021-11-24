Submit Release
All Things Judicial Focuses on the Cherokee Tribal Courts of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians

The latest episode of All Things Judicial focuses on the Cherokee Tribal Courts of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians. Chief Judge Monty Beck and Associate Judge Barbara "Sunshine" Parker were interviewed and discussed the structure of Cherokee Tribal Courts, jurisdiction over enrolled and non-enrolled individuals, and the effect that gaming has had on the Cherokee sovereign nation.

In addition, judges Beck and Parker offered themselves as resources for North Carolina attorneys and judges who have questions about the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) and how it applies in state courts.

"We are a sovereign that I hope attorneys and judges are learning about," Judge Parker said during the podcast. "I hope the judges who listen are learning ICWA, are learning that it applies in their courts, and that they are going to need to know how to use it."

Each November, the Judicial Branch recognizes American Indian Heritage Month and celebrates the history and heritage of American Indians in North Carolina.

