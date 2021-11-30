North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team (NTXPSURT) adds complete regional interoperability with DragonForce
The mission of the North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team is to provide professional UAS assistance to jurisdictions and emergency operations centers in support of their response, relief, and immediate recovery efforts.
DragonForce, has been selected by North Texas PSURT, offering aid to regional agencies with the essential tools to quickly respond to emergency operations.
DragonForce, the multipurpose team collaboration platform, provides critical communication tools that empower public safety professionals to make better, faster, and safer decisions. DragonForce provides critical personnel location data and voice communications interoperability, enabling multiple agencies to collaborate effectively using the smartphones, tablets, and laptops they already use.
“North Texas PSURT has always found ways to operate which usually included free or very low cost solutions. Being a regional team with members from multiple jurisdictions, purchasing a software solution that meets our needs has always been difficult. Then we found DragonForce. We are now able to send text alerts to all our members of various teams asking who is available when we have an emergency call out. Quickly creating a group pulling members and resources from the entire North Texas region viewing who can respond, and then collaborating in real time. Showing responding members where to go is as simple as dropping an icon on a map that offloads our constant radio check-ins for location updates. We are now able to quickly and easily assign search grids and roles to operators as they arrive on scene. The tools and features we are already using in DragonForce have improved our workflow and communication 10 fold, and we have barely scratched the surface in terms of what the platform is able to do. We are looking forward to finding new ways to utilize DragonForce as we now can tie together the region and expand our interoperability footprint and response efficiencies with all regional agencies. We are grateful to have this resource and I see DragonForce being part of North Texas PSURT for many years to come.” - Travis Calendine, Chair of North Texas PSURT.
“We are very pleased that North Texas PSURT has selected DragonForce to help them fulfill their mission of delivering regional interoperability to the entire North Texas region” stated James Sim, CEO of Drakontas. “DragonForce was designed to scale and support complex deployments like this where multiple, disparate jurisdictions need to be able to communicate and collaborate easily using a robust set of tools specially architected for public safety operations.”
About North Texas PSURT
About Drakontas
Drakontas is a leading provider of command and control, incident management solutions to the domestic and international public safety community. Its DragonForce team collaboration platform delivers a tightly integrated set of powerful, yet easy to use tools on standard smartphones and web browsers. DragonForce’s personnel tracking, tactical whiteboarding, digital forms, secure messaging, and file sharing empower first responders to make faster, safer, and more effective decisions and actions during day-to-day to large-scale incident operations.
