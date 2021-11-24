GCube bagged Five LearnX Awards for its eLearning Projects
G-Cube’s Clients have won Five LearnX Awards in various Learning Project CategoriesBILLERICA, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G-Cube’s Clients have won Five LearnX Awards in various Learning Project Categories. These include three gold, one diamond and one platinum awards, announced in a virtual event held on November 17 and 18, 2021. These awards represent the outstanding capability of G-Cube to ingeniously apply learning solutions to various business challenges.
Platinum Winner: In the category of Social Learning, G-Cube and Special Olympics won with the best learning solution for law enforcement and first responders working with Special Olympics athletes. The course module ensures the widespread availability of law enforcement members and first responders who are skilled in communicating with and responding to individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Diamond Winner: In the category of Product Knowledge Training, G-Cube and Baxter came forward with clear, easy-to-understand, engaging, and to-the-point learning opportunities that help give nurses a clear understanding of what to look for and what to expect in the Peritoneal Dialysis ( PD ) process. The high engagement learning program has a series of modules that thoroughly explain the PD procedure using Baxter’s new technology. The learning program immediately grab the learner’s attention and consistently maintain an emphasis on practical knowledge. They are wonderfully designed for working professionals such as nurses.
Gold Winner: G-Cube and Cipla created an interesting onboarding solution where they creatively applied learning science so that the induction course must appeal to every single employee no matter their age, experience, or education level. The simulated environment, with Cipla’s mascot, guides inductees through the content of all four modules, each of which is framed like a “city.” The course is a high-quality digital content capable of explaining the culture, values, and workplace policies in a way that is friendly, engaging, and able to overcome all the hurdles of remote learning.
Gold Winner: G-Cube and EmPRO suggested this creative learning solution in the Customer Service category. The course is designed to help EmPRO employees and clients gain a deeper understanding of the world of medical insurance. The course is riveting, starting with the opening splash page itself. The avatars, the insurance company design, the elevator, all keep the learner closely tuned in. Each module has its own identity. Physicians are highly satisfied with the layout, order, organization, and content in the module structure.
Gold Winner: G-Cube and the Institute of Management Accounts (IMA) created an innovative learning solution in the Technical Skills Training category. This course is designed for participants to learn in a simple and relatable way that ensures that people without a coding background can visualize and understand the process of managing cryptocurrency assets. This fully accessible course, available on any device, in any location, and at any time, ensures that it includes learners with hectic schedules.
G-Cube has become a trusted talent development provider for major corporations over the last 21 years. Our company assists organizations in becoming more productive by offering employees ways to increase their knowledge; improve their skills, expertise, and attitudes; and bring about cultural change. G-Cube has provided custom content development services to over 500 businesses in North and South America, Europe, Australia, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.
Here is what Sufiyan Rahmani, Vice President of Business Development says, “We are delighted to have won such top honors at the coveted LearnX. These awards will stimulate and add firmness to suggest even more salutary learning solutions. Our team is continuously working to bring the finest new-age learning solutions for our clients. This recognition will further uplift our commitment to enable our clients with innovative learning solutions.”
About G-Cube:
G-Cube is a learning-solutions company that helps organizations to become more knowledgeable and efficient. The company builds solutions to create understanding, raise awareness, develop skills, improve behavior, and bring about cultural change. The learning programs that G-Cube develops are based on cognitive science, principles of pedagogy for adult learning, and the latest content-development technologies.
About LearnX Awards:
The LearnX Live Awards is an international awards program that recognizes multiple talent management fields across the corporate, education, and public-service sectors. Each year the awards uncover projects and solutions that deliver best practices and business value.
