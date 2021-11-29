Sunstone Introduces Smaller, Light-duty Hand Piece to Reduce Operator Fatigue
Sunstone Engineering introduces the Mini Grip, a new, light-duty hand piece that is smaller and lighter than other pistol-style hand pieces.
The Mini Grip fits comfortably in the hand with its contoured design and non-slip texture. Operators will find the Mini Grip much easier to use than other hand pieces.”PAYSON, UT, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Engineering, manufacturer of fine micro welders, introduces the Mini Grip, a new, light-duty hand piece that is smaller and lighter than other pistol-style hand pieces.
— Thane Kennedy
The Mini Grip’s smaller size and weight reduces operator fatigue for jobs that require a high number of repetitive welds or when the operator must hold the hand piece in an awkward position for extended periods of time. The Mini Grip weighs only 12.8 ounces (with cables) and measures 3.75 inches long by 4.5 inches tall by 0.8 inches wide.
“The design of the Mini Grip started first with the hand grip” says Thane Kennedy, product manager at Sunstone Engineering. “As a result, it fits comfortably in the hand with its contoured design and non-slip texture. With the cables exiting the hand piece from the bottom of the grip, operators will find the Mini Grip much easier to use than other hand pieces.”
The Mini Grip accepts any eighth-inch electrode using a collet system for expanded usability and flexibility and sports an easy-to-use trigger button. Designed for light work, the Mini Grip is ideal for any job requiring less than 200 Ws of energy, connecting to the power source with 8 AWG cables.
The Mini Grip is an ideal solution for strain gauge welding, more so when paired with Sunstone’s battery-operated CD welder, the Scout. The Mini Grip’s cable terminals will connect to any Sunstone CD welder. The Mini Grip is available online at www.sunstonewelders.com or through one of the company’s many authorized dealers.
About Sunstone Engineering
Sunstone Engineering LLC designs, engineers, and manufactures high-tech micro welding and engraving solutions for many different industries. The Sunstone product line includes laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by Apple, NASA, MIT, SpaceX, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, various governments, and militaries, as well as the world’s most talented jewelry artists, dental lab technicians, and orthodontists. For more information visit www.sunstonewelders.com or call +1 801-658-0015.
Andy Jensen
Sunstone Engineering LLC
+1 385-999-5214
ajensen@sunstonewelders.com
The Mini Grip - A Single Probe Micro Welding Handpiece from Sunstone Welders