Don Moen and Joe Praize featuring Lenny Le Blanc will be in Dubai for the perfect way to celebrate the Yuletide season
A word of thanks goes out to our sponsors for this spectacular evening - Dubai Shopping Festival, Blaze Financial Services, KIZA, Geo Nation, Blaze Metals, CMS Printing Press and Digital World”DOWNTOWN, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feel spirits lift and move to the sweet rhythm this holiday season with Don Moen, Lenny Le Blanc and Joe Praize as they perform at this spectacular evening and let their soulful melodies seep through while clapping, stomping, and singing to inspirational and motivational songs. Enjoy a full 3hrs of spirit filled performances that are sure to bring the heart and soul the most profound joy.
— Pragna Vaya, Managing Director - Orbit Events UAE
“Music can truly change and heal the world”, said an ecstatic Don Moen on this upcoming concert
“Come and meet the architect himself that helps people experience HOPE in a new and fresh way.”
Don says of his own journey, “I’m not sure how I ended up where I am today. I never could have predicted it. I attribute it to all the tiny decisions I made along the way that added up to where I am now.”
This spectacular evening will be part of The Dubai Shopping Festival supported events and hosted by Dubai’s home of live entertainment “Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai”
“Dubai, I look forward to seeing you there with your family and friends to celebrate a joyful evening on 18th of December 2021 at The Coca Cola Arena in Dubai” added Minister Joe Praize
Tickets will be available at coca-cola-arena.com, platinumlist.net, 800tickets.com, orbit.events and dubaicalendar.com. Meet and greet before and after the show will also be part of the different packages which can be chosen to make this an unforgettable evening with Don himself.
"This Message of hope and celebration of love through music is much needed at this moment since the world is in recovery after the pandemic” said Lenny Le Blanc.
A word of thanks goes out to our sponsors without whom we would not be able to put this spectacular evening together, Dubai Shopping Festival, Blaze Financial Services, KIZA, Geo Nation, Blaze Metals, Gulf News, Zee5, CMS Printing Press and Digital World said Pragna Vaya, Managing Director – Orbit Events
Don is as popular overseas as he is at home in the U.S. His concerts and seminars have taken him to Australia, Brazil, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ghana, Hong Kong, Japan, South Africa, across Southeast Asia, India, South Korea, UAE, Qatar, Rwanda, Nigeria and many other countries around the world.
Today Moen lives in Nashville, Tennessee with his wife Laura, where he is president of Don Moen Productions and spends time with his five children and 7 grandchildren.
What are the ticket categories and prices?
ROYAL – AED 250
PLATINUM – AED 200
DIAMOND – AED 150
GOLD – AED 95
Scan the QR to Reserve seats now.
Bring friends, bring family and enjoy this holiday season concert with the unforgettable energy of Don Moen, Joe Praize, Lenny Le Blanc and celebrate the spirit of Christmas at Dubai’s home of live entertainment “Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai on 18th December 2021.
For more information, please contact Orbit Events at +971 4 295 8339 or info@orbiteventsuae.com or visit http://orbit.events
Rohan Francis Britto
Orbit Events
+971 55 635 0635
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Don Moen LIVE in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on 18 Dec2021.