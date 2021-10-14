Come & celebrate an evening of love & hope through Music with Don Moen LIVE in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on 18 Dec2021.
We are ever grateful to the benevolent leaders of this great country, United Arab Emirates that has welcomed us with all their warmth, without whom we would not be able to host such talented Artists”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORBIT is once again proud to announce "DON MOEN LIVE IN CONCERT" at Coca-Cola Arena on 18 December 2021. An American singer-songwriter and producer with a message of hope and celebrating love through music.
— Prince Franklin Omene
“Music can truly change and heal the world, an evening of love, hope and music is what we need most now. Music is therapy and no one better than Don, I know personally who delivers it best to calm the soul”, said an ecstatic Pragna Vaya, Orbit Events
“Come and meet the architect himself that helps people experience HOPE in a new and fresh way.”
Don says of his own journey, “I’m not sure how I ended up where I am today. I never could have predicted it. I attribute it to all the tiny decisions I made along the way that added up to where I am now.”
This spectacular evening will be part of The Dubai Shopping Festival supported events and hosted by Dubai’s home of live entertainment “Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai”
Tickets will be available at coca-cola-arena.com, platinumlist.net, 800tickets.com, ae.bookmyshow.com and dubaicalendar.com. Meet and greet before and after the show will also be part of the different packages which can be chosen to make this an unforgettable evening with Don himself.
"This Message of hope and celebration of love through music is much needed at this moment since the world is in recovery after the pandemic” said Rohan F. Britto, Orbit Events.
Don is as popular overseas as he is at home in the U.S. His concerts and seminars have taken him to Australia, Brazil, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ghana, Hong Kong, Japan, South Africa, across Southeast Asia, India, South Korea, UAE, Qatar, Rwanda, Nigeria and many other countries around the world.
Today Moen lives in Nashville, Tennessee with his wife Laura, where he is president of Don Moen Productions and spends time with his five children and 7 grandchildren.
What are the ticket categories and prices?
ROYAL – AED 250
PLATINUM – AED 200
DIAMOND – AED 150
GOLD – AED 95
Click now to reserve your seat before its late - https://coca-cola-arena.etixdubai.com/shows/show.aspx?sh=DONMOEN21 or Scan Embedded QR code Image
Special Meet and Greet Packages also available - Limited Seats (Covid19 Protocols will Apply), Find out how now, Send Email info@orbiteventsuae.com
For more information, please contact Orbit Events at +971 4 295 8339 or visit www.orbiteventsuae.com
Don Moen LIVE in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on 18 Dec2021.