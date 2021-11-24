New England Design & Construction Awarded Best of Boston Home 2022 for Architectural Design Build by Boston Magazine
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New England Design & Construction (NEDC) has been awarded the Best of Boston Home 2022 award for the Design Build category by Boston Magazine.
Led by Tufts Architectural graduate and CEO David Supple, New England Design & Construction embraces the legacy of the Architect as a Master Builder, specializing in high end and luxury sustainable design & construction services for home remodels across Cambridge, Somerville, Chestnut Hill, Brookline, Back Bay, Wayland, Beacon Hill and the Greater Boston Area.
As a boutique creative firm of 20 or so, NEDC offers a full-service platform of sole accountability – taking each client from conceptual and interior design through complete architectural planning and full artisan build.
Sustainable design is a passion and hallmark of NEDC’s excellence, and they are currently leading the way in the green Architectural Design Build space with a fully custom Passive House conversion in Somerville. While most Passive Houses are new build, this incredible project involves the retrofit of an existing two-family home into a custom NEDC single-family Passive House. Construction is well underway, and this beautiful home will be completed in Spring/Summer 2022.
NEDC Best of Boston 2022 award can be seen here: https://www.bostonmagazine.com/property/2021/11/16/best-of-boston-home-2022/
NEDC website
2021 Design Inspo & Cost Guide
Chestnut Hill Client Testimonial
David Supple
New England Design + Construction
+1 617-708-0676
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Client Testimonial - Lifting Spirits with Spaces