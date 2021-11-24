Northbound Route 28 Daylight Lane Restrictions Underway in Aspinwall

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions are underway on northbound Route 28 in Aspinwall, Borough Allegheny County.

A single-lane restriction will occur on northbound Route 28 between the Highland Park Bridge interchange and Delafield Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday, December 10. Crews from Golden Triangle Construction will conduct slope and wall work.

The work is part of the $47.31 million improvement project to address the existing bottleneck and congested traffic flow on Route 28 at the Highland Park Bridge interchange.

Motorists should expect delays. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject line.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

