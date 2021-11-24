FMCSA grants another extension for hours of service waiver for haulers of water and livestock feed

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has granted his request for another extension of the hours of service waiver for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting water and livestock feed to help North Dakota livestock producers affected by continuing drought conditions.

Burgum first granted a similar 30-day waiver in an executive order Sept. 22, and the FMCSA previously extended the waiver through Nov. 23. Under the new extension, the waiver will remain in effect through Dec. 24 or until the end of the emergency, whichever is earlier.

In a letter Tuesday, FMCSA Regional Field Administrator Scott Hernandez explained that the extension “provides regulatory relief for commercial motor vehicle operations while providing direct assistance supporting emergency relief efforts transporting water and livestock feed including hay into the State of North Dakota, or providing other assistance in the form of emergency services during the drought emergency in the State of North Dakota.”

Today’s U.S. Drought Monitor report shows 9% of North Dakota remains in extreme drought, mostly in the northwest corner, while 33% is in severe drought, 30% is in moderate drought and 21% is rated as abnormally dry.