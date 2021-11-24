Hensley / Elam receives FAA approval for its Lexington Testing Center.
The Lexington Testing Center approved to offer FAA certification exams for Kentucky region.
We continuously receive positive feedback on our staffs professionalism and outstanding facilities.”, said Russ Hensley, CEO CISSP of Hensley/Elam.”LEXINGTON, KY, USA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hensley / Elam announced today they have received FAA authorization for airman knowledge tests as well as A&P and Inspector Authorization knowledge tests.
The Lexington Testing Center already provides a secure on-line location for a variety of professional testing for Federal agencies including TSA, CBP, and FBI. State license testing includes exams for real estate broker/agents, appraisers, nurse practitioners. Commercial company exams include cybersecurity exams including ISACA, Google, Amazon and others.
“Receiving FAA approval is a rigorous process combined with our performance as a testing center over the past 5 months administering several hundred exams in other industries per month. We continuously receive positive feedback on our staffs professionalism and outstanding facilities. The nation is facing a pilot shortage so I strongly believe adding this resource will support the creation of new professionals in the aviation industry. For example, my son Zach is also currently working on his helicopter rating.”, said Russ Hensley, CEO of Hensley/Elam who is also an FAA multi and single engine airplane commercial pilot.
The testing center has 6 terminals dedicated to Federal testing and 11 for other testing. Currently testing is Monday through Thursday 9AM to 5PM and occasional Saturday mornings as resources allow for all testing terminals. As demand increases Fridays will be opened up to allow for more testing.
Hensley / Elam, now in its 23rd year of operation, has been providing information technology services including cybersecurity, managed IT services, managed security services, computer support for networks and servers, business telephone systems as well as off-site backup and IT consulting to businesses in the Central and Southeastern Kentucky area.
