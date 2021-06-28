Hensley / Elam Partners with PSI to Provide Professional Testing Services in Kentucky
Lexington Testing Center to offer professional exams.
“A testing center of this level aligns with our level of service we already provide our customers and excited to offer to our existing clients and new ones”, said Russ Hensley, CEO of Hensley/Elam.”LEXINGTON, KY, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hensley / Elam announced today the opening of Lexington Testing Center, an authorized PSI testing site in the heart of downtown Lexington.
The Lexington Testing Center will provide a secure on-line location for a variety of professional testing for Federal agencies including TSA, CBP, and FBI. State license testing will including real estate broker/agents, appraisers and corporate exams including Microsoft among others.
“A testing center of this level is in alignment with our level of service we already provide our customers handling sensitive information. Our staff’s awareness and professionalism that we provide to our clients will fit nicely with handling professional exams.”, said Russ Hensley, CEO of Hensley/Elam.
Hensley / Elam is now in its 23rd year of operation has been providing information technology services including cybersecurity, managed IT services, managed security services, computer support for networks and servers, business telephone systems as well as off-site backup and IT consulting to businesses in the Central and Southeastern Kentucky area.
