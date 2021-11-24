Submit Release
News Search

There were 598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,572 in the last 365 days.

SteelCore Tank Sales Soar 300% During Pandemic

SteelCore tank with Exterior Lights

Fire protection Tanks

SteelCore Water Storage Tanks

Wildfires, Climate Change, Consumer Trends and an Increased Awareness of Being better Prepared All Contributed

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SteelCore Tank announced a 300% increase in top-line sales during the 2021 pandemic impacted fiscal period. This increase fueled by wildfires, climate change affecting rainfall, homeowners with insufficient water storage for their families, and government mandates contributed to the significant increase in sales and installation.

Nicole Oblad, CEO of SteelCore Tank, stated: “Our entire customer service, sales, and engineering departments worked remotely and tirelessly to satisfy the demand from more than 30-U.S. States, Canada, and Latin America. Our tank production facilities and fabrication teams adjusted scheduling and tank build processes to triple the expected output to meet demand. In addition, all CDC guidelines and COVID protocols have been the norm.

Necessity is the mother of invention. Our Research and Development teams certainly proved this statement correct as they created enhancements to our already #1 rated Bolted Steel Tank lines. We refer to these additions as SteelCore Strong, setting the storage tank industry standard of quality and craftsmanship. These innovations are included with every tank installation beginning in Q4.

SteelCore Tank has the best trained and most experienced broker network of any tank manufacturer globally. The quality of our tank lines, the integrity of the engineering and installation, and the explosion of new customers worldwide have brought numerous professional water storage specialists to SteelCore from our competitors.

About Steel Core Tank LLC:

Based in Sacramento, California, we are one of the most experienced tanks manufacturers in the country; we also offer the widest variety of liners and tank accessories in the industry. Our worldwide dedicated dealer network is well trained and represents our commitment to quality at every order stage, from design to installation and final quality control. Visit us online at www.SteelCoreTank.com

Nicole Oblad
SteelCore Tank
+1 844-225-0881
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

SteelCore Tank Sales Soar 300% During Pandemic

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.