Governor Hochul Thanks Volunteers for Distributing Turkeys On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Governor Kathy Hochul showed her appreciation for volunteers in the Bronx. Learn more about Governor Hochul Thanks Volunteers for Distributing Turkeys

Governor Hochul Thanks Volunteers for Distributing Turkeys On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Governor Kathy Hochul showed her appreciation for volunteers in the Bronx.
This morning, in Co-Op City in the Bronx, Governor Kathy Hochul thanked volunteers and distributed turkeys.
B-ROLL of the event is available on YouTube here and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format here.
PHOTOS of the event are available on the Governor's Flickr page.
