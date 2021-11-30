Celebrate the Holidays in Grand Style at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
"Merry Mansions" made of gingerbread are displayed above the 30-foot fireplace in The Houstonian's Great Room Lobby.
Looking for Houston’s most beloved holiday tradition for the whole family this Christmas season? The Houstonian will be a one-stop-shop for holiday fun.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for Houston’s most beloved holiday tradition for the whole family this Christmas season? Starting November 27 and running through January 2, "A Grand Houstonian Holiday" at The Houstonian will be a one-stop-shop for holiday fun. Be dazzled by over-the-top Christmas décor, giant gingerbread houses, and music in The Houstonian's iconic Great Room Lobby.
After eating chocolate chip cookies in the Great Room Lobby, kids can run through the meadow and dance under the Texas-sized Live Oak tree twinkling with thousands of lights. Parents will love delicious holiday bites, craft cocktails, and so many beautiful photo opportunities.
Merry Mansions Gingerbread Display
Houstonian Hotel Lobby
Open to the public.
Eyes will go wide as both children and adults take in the giant gingerbread houses or "Merry Mansions", a display celebrating with replicas of Houston's famous Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens as well as the historic estates found along North Post Oak Lane. Opening on November 27 with hundreds of pounds of sweet-smelling gingerbread, gumdrops, and candies, the authentic display features intricately decorated house-made masterpieces rising six feet above the Great Room Lobby's stone fireplace.
Entertainment in the Great Room Lobby
November 27 - December 18
Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 6-7 p.m.
Entertainment plus complimentary roasted chestnut truffles for adults and First Lady Mrs. Bush's Cookies for the kids.
Open to the public.
Families will be filled with holiday spirit as they enjoy Christmas music presented by local pianists, hand bells, and soloists by the 30-foot stone fireplace in the hotel's Great Room Lobby. Children will love complimentary First Lady Barbara Bush's famous chocolate chip cookies, and adults will enjoy the in house-pastry shop’s roasted chestnut truffles by the fire. Guests can enjoy a special "Merry Mansions" lobby menu featuring light bites and holiday-inspired cocktails such as Rudolph's Wake-up Call, Under the Mistletoe, Santa’s Milk & Cookies, Mint Chocolate Kisses or Miss Ima Hogg’s Bayou Bender.
Perks & Presents Hotel Package
Nestled all snug in the bed with visions of the holidays dancing in the head. The Perks & Presents Package offers a special hotel rate and includes two complimentary cocktails, self-parking, holiday coloring books & crayons for the kids, and a commemorative “Merry Mansions” ornament. The Houstonian provides a complimentary shuttle to-and-from Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian where shoppers will receive 10% off services, then do holiday shopping around Highland Village and the River Oaks Shopping District.
Most Kissable Place in Houston
Embarrassing the kids will be half the fun as mom and dad steal a kiss under the mistletoe ball at the "most kissable place in the city." Hung in grand style above the iconic Great Room Lobby staircase, the inspiring installation is the perfect place for couples looking for a special memory or an Instagram-worthy photo op with kissing-hashtag #houstoniankisses2021. The hotel is giving away a New Year's Eve couples package for the post with the most likes on Instagram. Participants must tag @thehoustonianhotel and use the hashtag to participate.
Christmas Day Dining at The Houstonian
December 25
Year after year, families gather for turkey and some mistletoe for the bountiful holiday fare at The Houstonian. TRIBUTE restaurant, located in The Houstonian Hotel, offers a seated dining menu featuring traditional holiday favorites and "Tex-Lex" inspired cuisine. Kids receive holiday coloring books and candy canes. Valet parking is complimentary for restaurant patrons. Family photos in the hotel's Great Room Lobby and inviting holiday décor throughout the property make holidays at The Houstonian a favorite holiday tradition.
TRIBUTE Restaurant in The Houstonian Hotel
Seated dining, holiday favorites such as smoked prime rib and herb roasted turkey
A la carte pricing
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Reservations: 713-685-6713
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and it consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its newly renovated guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants and a classic hotel bar. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social gatherings and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 160 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rockslide, sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is now the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception area and hallway, leading to all-new redesigned, sophisticated interiors where guests may enjoy hours of undisturbed relaxation. Trellis offers a new outdoor Soaking Pools & Garden experience with open-air cabanas, a scenic treetop dining room, renovated treatment rooms, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio opened as part of The Houstonian Complex in July 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.
