Governor Cooper Appoints Superior Court Judge for Mecklenburg County

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Kimberly Best to serve as Superior Court Judge serving Mecklenburg County (Judicial District 26B). She will fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of Judge W. Robert Bell.

Kimberly Best has served as a district court judge in Mecklenburg County since 2009. Previously, she was in private practice. She has also served as a magistrate in Mecklenburg County and a Spanish teacher at JT Williams Middle School. She is the N.C. State Chair for the National Association of Women Judges. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Michigan, her Masters of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and her Juris Doctor from Indiana University School of Law.

