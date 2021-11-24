Number of TALQ Certifications Continues to Climb
Currently 36 products are approved to carry the TALQ Certification
As a smart streetlight supplier, all the time we see cities struggling to solve technical issues and to innovate as they are tied to a single vendor that has its own proprietary software or system.”PISCATAWAY, NJ, USA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TALQ Consortium, which developed the Smart City Protocol, a global OpenAPI interface standard for smart city device networks, has now certified 36 products to be TALQ-compliant. The rigorous TALQ certification process ensures that all products certified to the same profile (or profiles) can interoperate with smart city solutions from other vendors. The benefits for cities and utilities investing in these long-term projects are obvious: asking for the TALQ standard as a prerequisite avoids vendor lock-in and stimulates competition.
— Joana Vilhena, Schréder Hyperion
The first certifications of TALQ-compliancy were awarded in 2017 to four street lighting systems. Now, four years later and after the evolution of the standard into an OpenAPI protocol supporting a range of smart city applications, in total 36 products may officially carry the TALQ certified logo.
To ensure transparency for potential customers, the certification status of any product can be checked on the consortium’s website after the certification has been awarded, alongside a ‘capability list’ identifying which features have been confirmed as supported. For additional information customers can request the detailed test report from any vendor.
The 36 certified products which currently implement TALQ version 2 include 16 Central Management Software (CMS) and 20 Gateways (Outdoor Device Networks, ODN) from 27 companies.
“As a smart streetlight supplier, all the time we see cities struggling to solve technical issues and to innovate as they are tied to a single vendor that has its own proprietary software or system. Today the biggest challenge for cities is really to be open and work with multiple suppliers. Therefore, we couldn’t provide anything different than an interoperable solution and the TALQ protocol allows us to assure compatibility” states Joana Vilhena, Smart Solutions Marketing & Communication Lead at Schréder Hyperion.
“We believe in the interoperability of systems to facilitate and accelerate the adoption of solutions for managing public lighting, securing spaces and facilitating mobility. Our solutions are dedicated to smart cities and territories at the service of citizens, users and all public and private actors in the territories. Therefore, we are happy to announce that we have certified our Tegis solution, an end-to-end intelligent management offer, to provide our customers with an open and interoperable offer thanks to the recognized TALQ version 2 interface protocol. LACROIX has now two TALQ-certified solutions with SmartNodes and Tegis solutions” says Guillaume Moenne-Loccoz, Smart Lighting Product Manager, LACROIX-City.
“We are proud to have received the TALQ Consortium certification for our IBOR solution”, reports Ralph Bisschops, product expert for IBOR at CGI. “With our integrated services and this global standard, we are able to accelerate the digital transformation of cities. Additionally, IBOR is also a proven solution for the industry, with extensive insights from asset diagnostics and analysis. Real-time insights and remote control help save on energy and reduce CO2 emissions and costs."
Eva Jubitz
TALQ Consortium
+1 732-465-5817
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn