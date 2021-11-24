A Vibrant and Creative Flavor of Hip Hop and Rap: Talented Artist Dallas D33 Unveils Exciting New Single
Titled “Jellybean”, singer-songwriter Dallas D33’s newest release is a memorable mix of rhythms, beats, and lyrical brilliance, melded to perfection.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forming a unique identity within the beloved and tantalizing world of Pop and Hip Hop is no easy feat. Yet, charged with a drive to stun listeners with his rhythmic brilliance, singer-songwriter Dallas D33 is set to release a stirring new single, titled “Jellybean”.
A lyrical masterpiece, “Jellybean” is bound to become a household favorite, inviting listeners towards an inward journey, while they vibe and fully lose themselves in the rhythms and beats. The single puts on show everything that Dallas D33 represents, as the artist reinvents and repackages a relatable thematic story, melded and mixed with enriching beats and sounds.
With his new single, Dallas D33 is set to become an up-and-coming voice of Hip Hop and Pop, paving his way towards reaching new heights and becoming Pop music’s next biggest hit and star.
Using unique, well-composed, and diverse beats and sounds, “Jellybean” explores a mix of emotions, sentiments, and tantalizing themes. “Jellybean” by Dallas D33 is a re-release, which has been entirely independently written, recorded, and composed by Dallas D33. The new single is set to make listeners feel good, motivated, and get them to groove and dance along to the beats.
Produced by Dallas D33 without any external support, the artist hopes that “Jellybean” will act as a pilot release, which leads to collaborations with other major artists and help Dallas D33 eventually break into Hollywood and other business ventures in the industry.
Stream “Jellybean” on the artist’s official music platforms, and follow Dallas D33 on Instagram for updates on new releases. For interviews, reviews and collaborations, feel free to reach out to the artist via email.
ABOUT
Dallas D33 is a talented, up-and-coming singer and songwriter, who remains diligently engrossed in forming his unique imprint in the world of Hip Hop and Pop. Being in the entertainment industry for years, it is only recently that Dallas D33 decided to get involved in the music industry.
Writing, singing, acting, modelling, and dancing, Dallas D33’s talents know no bound. The artist has been involved in writing songs as a passion independently, since the young age of 12 years old. Moving forward, the artist’s goals include getting his single played on every major adult radio station, which will potentially lead to other collaborations with major artists. Dallas D33 also intends to get his screenplays adapted for the big screen, after having established the right connections, while also getting his ideas/clothing lines established.
