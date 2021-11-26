REWARD THE WORLD™ AND PERKBOX JOIN FORCES TO BRING DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT TO EMPLOYEE REWARDS PROGRAMS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Reward the World™ (www.rewardtheworld.net) – a world leading digital entertainment rewards provider and Perkbox (www.perkbox.com), the global benefits platform, have partnered to help businesses deliver digital entertainment as part of a flexible rewards and benefits proposition that helps employers care for, connect with and celebrate their employees wherever they are.
Especially in this nearly post-COVID world, employees across the globe expect much more from their employers than the odd summer barbecue or gift card. Equally, switched on employers are recognizing that they need to modernise benefits offerings and unlock a personalised rewards experience, if they’re to attract, retain and engage the best talent.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Millennials will comprise 75% of the US workforce by 2030. In response to this, Perkbox, like many global companies, also recognizes that Millennials as a group come with a very different set expectations – they are totally comfortable with digital consumption and technology in general, not only expect to be treated as individuals and but also expect that organizations will quickly adapt to the rapidly evolving workplace. (PWC Millennials at work). It is therefore imperative that companies can offer a benefits and rewards program that also reflects the expectations of this increasingly important group.
Perkbox believes that joining forces with Reward the World™, companies will be in a great position to bring a huge choice of affordable digital rewards within easy and quick grasp of employees – through the new platform films can be rented, eMagazines, eBooks and audio books downloaded, and games played in return for relatively low levels of reward points.
Perkbox’s Director of Global Partnerships, Joel Tobias commented, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Reward the World™ to help companies of any size keep their colleagues entertained and engaged without breaking the bank. Its micro rewards offering is an important piece of the puzzle in delivering modern, flexible benefits that are easily accessible, have a wide variety of choice and provide something for everyone.”
Perkbox users can quickly redeem points at a Digital Rewards site exclusively reserved for Perkbox users. Currently only films (US only), eMagazines, eBooks, games and audio books are available but over the next few months this will be extended to include additional rewards, such as music and casual games.
Commenting on today’s announcement, Denis Hure, CEO Reward the World™ said, “We believe this partnership will readily support Perkbox’s global expansion strategy by providing their clients’ employees access to a huge choice of digital rewards, instantly redeemable globally, on any device “. He went on to say, “If this pandemic has taught us anything about employee rewards it is that people expect choice and instant accessibility to digital entertainment as the norm”.
