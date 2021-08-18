REWARD THE WORLD™ AND ROW8 BRING FIRST-RUN FILMS TO THE WORLD OF INSTANT DIGITAL REWARDS

About

We are a world-leading, digital rewards solutions provider with an elegant rewards platform offering millions of digital entertainment choices available instantly, 24/7 at the click of a button, to encourage and reward the outcome our customer's desire. Helping brands, businesses & institutions everywhere to increase sales or purely reward customer, partner, member, donor & employee behavior. Our sophisticated back end provides access to detailed analytics, AI, and reporting tools allowing customers to gain deep insights into behavior and target data collected. We offer a highly cost-effective digital rewards platform, which readily integrates with our clients’ sales and marketing systems to deliver instant rewards on a local or global basis, not only providing true insights into but also rewarding consumer behavior.

Reward the World™