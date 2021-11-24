Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/ Fatal Crash w/ Criminal Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21B105218                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster Barracks                       

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/23/2021 @ 1636 hours

STREET: I-91 SB, MM 56

TOWN: Windsor, VT

WEATHER: Clear, dusk

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

Violation: Gross Negligent Operations w/ Death Resulting and DUI w/ Death Resulting

 

ACCUSED: Sarah Love                                            

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

 

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sarah Love

AGE: 34   

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Head Injury

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Rosemarie Reynolds

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Greenfield, MA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Fiat 

VEHICLE MODEL: 500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor Injuries

 

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Identification withheld until next of kin notification  

AGE: N/A

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1991

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet  

VEHICLE MODEL: Cavalier

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Deceased

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 11/23/21 at approximately 1636 hours, Vermont State Police Dispatch was notified of a vehicle driving erratically on Interstate 91 south near mile marker 51. The vehicle in question is vehicle #1 as stated above. A short time later it was discovered vehicle #1 turned around and began driving north in the southbound lane. In the area of mile marker 56 (Windsor, VT) vehicle #1 collided with vehicle #2 and then vehicle #3. Vehicle #3 sustained heavy front end damage and the operator of vehicle #3 was confirmed to be deceased on scene.  

 

The operator of vehicle #1 was identified as Sarah Love. An investigation revealed she was impaired by alcohol. She was arrested for suspicion of DUI. She was transported to MT. Ascutney Hospital for an medical evaluation. The early stages of the investigation indicate Love committed the crimes of gross negligent operation with death resulting and DUI with death resulting.

 

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact Trooper Austin Soule or Trooper Eric Acevedo  of the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

 

Vermont State Police were assisted by Windsor Fire and Rescue, Ascutney Fire Department, Windsor Police Department, J&M Auto, Vermont Agency of Transportation, and the Medical Examiner's Office. 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A           

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windsor County

COURT DATE/TIME: December 7th, 2021 at 0800

 

