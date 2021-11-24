Irresistible Expressions Launches New Website
Irresistible Expressions located in Scottsdale, Arizona and specializes in microblading launches a new website.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irresistible Expressions, a certified permanent make-up company in the heart of Arizona is thrilled to announce the launching of their new website, www.irresistibleexpressions.com. The company owner, Alyce Ocegueda, started working in the beauty industry in 2014 as a beauty advisor for several large companies in the US and Canada. "The question I get asked a lot is, how did you know this was for you? I’ve literally worked in several fields from nursing, pharmacy tech, massage therapy and more trying to find my passion, when all along doing my everyday routine is what I love and right in front of me the whole time." says Alyce.
The newly launched site features a glimpse of the owner's life as well as every services the salon has to offer. It also presents before and after photos, gives all the necessary information about prices and offers a detailed guide on brow shapes to suit every face. Customers may now visit the new website and arrange their appointments online, making scheduling easier than ever before.
"I am so excited to launch our new website and I hope that it will help ladies out there realize how easy it is to get beautiful brows without spending hours at the salon every few weeks. We do all of this right in our office and you leave looking and feeling great." explains Alyce Ocegueda, Owner of Irresistible Expressions. "I will ensure you get a natural looking brow shape for your face and coloring that suits your skin tone perfectly. And the best part is no more drawing them on every day!".
Irresistible Expressions is now inviting beauty enthusiasts and people from all walks of life to explore their new website as well as their social media accounts in order to see their newest photo gallery and updates on specials.
About Irresistible Expressions
Irresistible Expressions is a company whose purpose is to provide customers with a natural looking, semi-permanent eyebrow service. The company was developed by Alyce Ocegueda. They offer state of the art technology and treatments that allow customers to enjoy natural, flawless brows all day long. Customers will be able to select their desired shape as well as the perfect color for their skin tone. If you're interested in learning more about Irresistible Expressions please refer to their newly launched website: www.irresistibleexpressions.com
