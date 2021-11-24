Tamino announces video posted on El Volcan Property – TINO is Pink Current on OTC

The Video provides details on El Volcan Property and the importance that we have been approved to trade as Pink Current Information on OTC Markets

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tamino Minerals, Inc. ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO) November 24, 2021, Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, announces that Tamino continues to be hard at work. We had a fast start to 2021 with excellent results in Q1, Q2 and Q3 through the collective group initiatives of sourcing new acquisitions, and financing and now Pink Current Information on OTC Markets. The Company finally received authorization to trade at a Higher Reporting Tier.We have posted a new video on Youtube.com that illustrates our flagship project:We are estimating that we will have a fast start on 2022. The company is not diluting and our latest DTCC Share Position Report shows that the company has 143,811,161 common shares in the float. Our partners Here To Serve (OTC:HTSC) – and their subsidiary Executive Industries will communicate with all parties on Tamino's behalf including a PCAOB auditor and the securities attorney which are both required to bring Tamino to OTCQB status. Gold has always been a valuable investment and as “inflation” has become an important factor to consider, we foresee a significant opportunity in 2022 as prices are projected to surge past $2,000 an ounce at the end of this year. As gold prices begin to trend upwards, investors will begin to flock to the haven of physical gold and mining companies producing & exploring for the ever-sought-after mineral.On behalf of the Board,TAMINO MINERALS, INC.TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora.On behalf of the Board,Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEOTamino Minerals, Inc.For further information, please contact the Company at 1-307-212-4657 or by email at info@taminominerals.caForward Looking StatementsCertain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov . The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Tamino Minerals, Inc. Corporate Video Presentation on the El Volcan Project