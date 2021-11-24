Fundraiser Dinner Music Theatre

Musical Theatre Fundraiser " Real Reason for the Season"

LORAIN, OHIO, USA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitchell J. Fallis, President –

The Kingdom Outreach Training Centers

4122 Elyria Avenue ~ Sheffield Township, Ohio 44055 (440) 225-0408

MitchellFallis@Yahoo.com

The Kingdom Outreach Training Center Presents A Dinner and Musical Theatre Production - “The Real Reason for the Season”

The Kingdom Outreach Training Center is presenting a Dinner and Musical Theatre production on Saturday December 4, 2021, at Rosewood Place, 4493 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain, Ohio starting at 7:00pm with the doors open at 6:00pm.

We will be joined by artists, singers and actors to experience the Christmas Musical/Visual “The Real Reason for the Season”. This event is a fundraiser for the Kingdom Outreach Training Center, a non-profit faith-based organization, providing services to the community in the following: Prevention Arts, Musical Arts Therapy, Business, Finance and Leadership, Spiritual Health and Wellness, Ministerial Growth and Expansion, and Defense and Discipleship to name a few.

Mitchell J. Fallis, President of The Kingdom Outreach Training Center, said “The artists and actors are excited to be a part of this production “The Real Reason for the Season”. We encourage the community to come out to enjoy a full course Dinner and a Musical Theatre production in Lorain Ohio”.

The Dinner and Theatre cost is only $50 per person. Business casual attire is recommended. Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling Fallis at 440 225.0408 or email MitchellFallis@Yahoo.com.

The Kingdom Outreach Training Center:

The Kingdom Outreach Training Center was founded in 2021, to reach the lost, hurting and forgotten, to equip and edify the Body of Christ and advance the Kingdom of God. For further information about services provided to the community, you may contact Minister Lou Acosta of the Kingdom Outreach Training Center via email at brotherlew@gmail.com or by phone at 440.670.7017