One Song, 14 Languages, 5 Billion People

A Song Translated Into 14 Languages With a Possible 5 Billion Person Reach May Only Be Heard by 2 Million Souls

LORAIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 2, 2020 Lou Acosta, Songwriter and Business and Lifestyle Coach started A "Daniel Fast" for 21 days. He got so excited when He started writing songs that he kept the fast for 19 more days. He wrote over 40 songs in that 40 day period. He was making great money in his sales job and used some to fund his music. The pandemic hit hard and at first he had to work from home then in June went back to work on the road as a sales rep, but on July 15th 2020, he had a Widow-Maker Heart Attack, with 100% blockage on one side of his heart and 80% on the other side.

He drove himself to the hospital even though it was hard to breathe with a pain in his chest. When he got there 7 minutes later he parked, went to the reception area gave the girl his driver’s license and dropped to the floor. He was immediately rushed to the back of the emergency room where he was given a shot, some nitroglycerin and who knows what else. Surgery was quick and today he has 3 stents in his arteries. In his time of healing, he continued to write a few plays and finish a Christmas Album, but before everyone who heard the music kept asking about one particular song; Christmas Star. That particular song was asked about a Spanish version which he commissioned someone to translate and sing.

The people’s reaction was so good that he decided to research the possibility of having that song translated, interpreted, and sung in the same melody into other languages. First he found out that Madarin and Hindi are the two languages that most people speak besides Spanish and English. He also found out that Three of the most translated songs globally was Silent Night with 100 Language Translations, Amazing Grace, with 60 language translations, and a Walt Disney staff writers song called It's a Small World with 10 translations. He figured if two of those songs were Christmas related he couldn't go wrong doing a third one.

Lou approached translators and singers in various countries. It wasn't easy but 6 months, and 10,000. dollars later, he realized he had put his savings into the project that was consuming him night and day. Due to his health he lost his job and decided to look into crowdfunding to try and continue to complete the project.

The reason that this outreach song is so important is because it reflects on the birth, death and Ressurrection of Jesus Christ, and even though all 14 languages represent over 5 billion people, Lou is satisfied if he can reach a mere 2 million souls. The song is amazing and with a little promotion may even get to be played year after year in various nations around the world. Lou Acosta is not trying to sell the song even though he spent over $10,000 creating it. He says it's more important to him that people hear the message than for him to get rich.

He says that he will be forever grateful to all who decide to take this journey with him and that there are some amazing perks for all who sponsors from, receiving the songs and videos, to being an executive producers of some of the songs and videos. You can see some of the videos on any of the sites below.

and that's not even counting Kickstarter who has yet to accept the project.

https://www.givesendgo.com/Brotherlew

https://www.gofundme.com/manage/2-million-souls

https://www.patreon.com/BrotherLew

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/one-song-2-million-souls/x/25069890#/