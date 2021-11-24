Submit Release
RFA: Request for Applications on Methadone Opioid Treatment Programs in Louisiana

Purpose

The purpose of this Request for Applications is to identify qualified applicant organizations which can show a demonstrated ability to provide medication-assisted opioid treatment services in one or more of the listed geographic areas within a designated region or regions where OBH has determined that a need exists.

Overview

LDH has determined there is a need to establish opioid treatment programs in LDH Region(s) III & IX. LAC 48:I.Chapter 129 specifies once LDH has determined a need for new OTP services, LDH will issue a Request for Applications from qualified organizations who can offer the service. This determination of need was developed based on data collected from the Louisiana Opioid Data and Surveillance System (LODSS), an initiative developed to map and monitor Louisiana’s opioid problem. This system was made possible through a partnership between the LDH Office of Public Health, Bureau of Health Informatics and the CDC National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, Cooperative Endeavor Agreement. In addition, the State Opioid Treatment Authority (SOTA) cross-referenced this data with opioid travel exemption requests, a tool by which a participant may request to receive a limited amount of take home doses to self-administer, which are granted when it is determined a patient’s travel time places an undue burden on their recovery.

RFA: Request for Applications on Methadone Opioid Treatment Programs in Louisiana

