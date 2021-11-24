How Denise Williams took control of her destiny
The dynamic young entrepreneur shares her journey from small-town poverty to the pinnacle of Atlanta real estate
You can’t deposit excuses.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within three years of its launch, Williams & Co. International Realty became the largest minority woman-owned brokerage in Atlanta. CEO Denise Williams is one of the youngest real estate brokerage owners in the country. It’s an amazing rise for the small-town girl who watched her parents struggle to make ends meet and provide for their six children. From the age of 11, she knew she would not face that struggle. “I decided I would control my own financial destiny,” she says, “whatever odds I might face.”
Her drive and perseverance led her to Valdosta State University, where she earned a BA in Finance, followed by a dual MBA in International Business and Supply Chain Logistics. In graduate school, she was doing more than studying. She was mothering a young son and closing real estate deals in between classes. Although she sold millions of dollars of real estate as an agent, she quickly understood the benefit of acquiring her broker’s license and opening her own firm so that she could benefit from every transaction.
And she did it all without a model to follow. Now, she’s pulling back the curtain so she can be the model for other entrepreneurs, particularly women. What does it take to grow and profit in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the country? Denise tells you in her memoir, From Broke to Broker: How to Turn Your Pain, Pitfalls, and Poverty Mindset into Profit, Power, and Prosperity. The book is an honest, inside look at her highs and lows, and all the lessons that made her the successful businesswoman, boss, and philanthropist she is today.
In addition to releasing her memoir, Williams has created online real estate courses, maintains a lively YouTube channel, and has taken on a new role with Rap Snacks as the company’s Chief Information Officer. She has reached many pinnacles, but one of her most important messages is to see the purpose in the pitfalls. “There is water in the valleys,” she says. “You can re-evaluate, refresh, and regroup. Do not skip the lows just because they are not pretty.” And above all, don’t use your circumstances as reasons to abandon your plans. Or, in her more succinct phrasing: “You can’t deposit excuses.”
About Denise the Broker and Williams & Co. International Realty
Denise Williams is proprietor of Denise the Broker, a real estate and business consultancy, and CEO of Williams & Co International Realty, a full-service boutique real estate brokerage firm offering services in the residential, commercial, and investment markets. Williams & Co. provides personalized service that meets the unique needs of each client. As a member of many real estate industry organizations, Williams & Co. fosters a corporate culture of lifelong learning, and agents frequently attend seminars, training programs, and continuing education courses. The company is also proud to give back to the community by working with Atlanta nonprofits such as The Ronald McDonald House Charities, Get Real Get Healed, The Love Center, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Habitat for Humanity, among others. www.denisethebroker.com
