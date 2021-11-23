Submit Release
Public Participation Request: Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program

The Office of Economic Development & Competitiveness (OEDC) of the Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) is requesting information from Washington State organizations interested in participating in a program to strengthen industry ecosystems and accelerate economic development in key industries. See attached.

Workshops available until: December 9, 2021

Download RFP (PDF)

