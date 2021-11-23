Court News ...

South Carolina Judicial Branch

Supreme Court of South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina Courts Observe Adoption Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Nov. 23, 2021) – Supreme Court of South Carolina Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty authorized five judges to preside over Adoption Day proceedings, which took place Monday, Nov. 22. During these special terms of court, approximately 63 children were adopted into 43 families.

The following judges heard adoption cases in their respective counties:

“At this time of year when families make an effort to come together, it is especially rewarding to play a role in providing the security and stability of family to children in South Carolina,” said Chief Justice Beatty. “Adoptions take place in Family Court throughout the year, and we always look forward to the focus that Adoption Day brings to these significant family legal proceedings.”

In South Carolina, Family Court has exclusive jurisdiction over all adoption proceedings pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. § 63-9-40(A).

