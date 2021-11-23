“The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses" Is Now Available on VOD
The award-winning documentary from Executive Producer Robert Redford is now available on VOD, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play & Vimeo
Horses are interwoven into the very fabric of what is America. What threatens them threatens us all.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses,” an award-winning feature documentary executive produced by Robert Redford, Patti Scialfa Springsteen and Jessica Springsteen, is now available on VOD platforms, including:
— Robert Redford
Amazon Prime:
https://www.amazon.com/Mustangs-Americas-Wild-Horses-UHD/dp/B09KCHGQ18
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/movies/details/The_Mustangs_America_s_Wild_Horses?id=tXV1Mdy35Js.P
Apple TV:
https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/the-mustangs-americas-wild-horses/umc.cmc.5brlwveml301vo0vl1q7bqeff
Vudu:
https://www.vudu.com/content/movies/details/The-Mustangs-America-s-Wild-Horses/1902624
Vimeo
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/themustangs
“The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses” takes audiences on an odyssey throughout America to places few people have seen or even know about. There are more than 80,000 wild horses on our public lands and more than 50,000 in government corrals.
“America’s wild horses are fighting their last stand,” said Executive Producer Robert Redford. “Increasing competition for our natural resources threatens our wilderness areas, our wild horses and other wildlife species. Horses are interwoven into the very fabric of what is America. What threatens them threatens us all.”
The film features music by Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson and Emmylou Harris and the original song “Never Gonna Tame You,” written by iconic songwriter Diane Warren and performed by Platinum-selling artist Blanco Brown.
"The Mustangs" is told as an American adventure. Centered around the history and current situation of these iconic animals, the film features an array of stories about individuals and groups that are working with wild horses, including an organization that pairs mustangs and veterans with PTSD. Other stories include a photographer that documents wild horses on the range, a group that helps manage population growth with fertility control, the legacy of a woman named “Wild Horse Annie” who mobilized an army of children 50 years ago to protect wild horses and save them from the brink of extinction and a sanctuary that reunites mustangs that were rounded up in the wild. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Philipps, who is featured in the film, says, "The wild horse is so ingrained in the American imagination that even for those who have never seen one know what it stands for: fierce independence, unbridled freedom, the bedrock ideals of the nation. From car ads to high school mascots, the wild horse - popularly known as the mustang - is the enduring icon of America. But in modern times it has become entangled in controversy and bureaucracy, and now its future is in question."
“America’s wild horses represent freedom, strength and resilience,” said Producer and Co-Director Steven Latham. “This film takes audiences on an exciting journey; a journey that we as filmmakers went on, to understand the challenges the Mustang faces to thrive in a changing world.”
The film won Best Documentary at the Houston WorldFest and the LA Film Festival and won the Audience Choice Award at the San Diego Film Festival.
Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSWEC0buBq0
“The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses” is produced by Steven Latham Productions, distributed by Virgil Films, directed by Steven Latham and Conrad Stanley, co-produced by Diane Warren, cinematography by Brian Pratt and edited by Conrad Stanley.
December 17, 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the signing of The Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971, which gave them federal protection.
For additional information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/TheMustangsFilm and https://TheMustangsFilm.com/
David Magdael
David Magdael & Associates, Inc.
+1 213-399-1434
dmagdael@tcdm-associates.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses (Official Trailer)