“The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses” Opens in Theaters Nationwide on Friday, October 15th
Documentary Film is Executive Produced by Robert Redford and Features Music by Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris and Diane Warren & Blanco BrownUSA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES – “The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses,” an award-winning feature documentary executive produced by Robert Redford, Patti Scialfa Springsteen and Jessica Springsteen, will premiere in theaters nationwide this Friday, October 15.
The theaters include:
NEW YORK - Cinema Village
LOS ANGELES - Laemmle Theatres (Monica Film Center and Laemmle Newhall)
CHICAGO - Music Box Theatre
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Film Center (Bourse Theater)
WASHINGTON, DC - Miracle Theatre
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Salt Lake Film Society
ROME, NY - Cinema Capitol Rome
WOODSTOCK, IL - Classic Cinemas Woodstock
RED BANK, NJ - Count Basie Center Cinemas
SPARKS, NV - Galaxy Theatres Victoria
LAKE WORTH, FL - Lake Worth Theatre
BATON ROUGE, LA - Manship Theatre
COLUMBIA, SC - Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8
HUDSON, NY - Spotlight Cinemas Hudson
OMAHA, NE - Film Streams (Dundee Theatre)
ASHEVILLE, NC – Grail Moviehouse
TUCSON, AZ - The Loft Cinema
SANTA FE, NM - Center for Contemporary Arts
VICKSBURG, MS - Strand Theatre
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ - The Village at SOPAC
The full list of theaters and showtimes is at TheMustangsFilm.com
Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSWEC0buBq0
"The Mustangs" takes audiences on an odyssey throughout America to places few people have seen or even know about. There are more than 80,000 wild horses on our public lands and more than 50,000 in government corrals.
“America’s wild horses are fighting their last stand,” said Executive Producer Robert Redford. “Increasing competition for our natural resources threatens our wilderness areas, our wild horses and other wildlife species. Horses are interwoven into the very fabric of what is America. What threatens them threatens us all.”
The film features music by Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson and Emmylou Harris and the original song “Never Gonna Tame You,” performed by Platinum-selling artist Blanco Brown and written by iconic songwriter Diane Warren.
"The Mustangs" is told as an American adventure. Centered around the history and current situation of these iconic animals, the film features an array of stories about individuals and groups that are working with wild horses, including an organization that pairs mustangs and veterans with PTSD. Other stories include a photographer that documents wild horses on the range, a group that helps manage population growth with fertility control, the legacy of a woman named “Wild Horse Annie” who mobilized an army of children 50 years ago to protect wild horses and save them from the brink of extinction and a sanctuary that reunites mustangs that were rounded up in the wild.
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Philipps, who is featured in the film, says, "The wild horse is so ingrained in the American imagination that even for those who have never seen one know what it stands for: fierce independence, unbridled freedom, the bedrock ideals of the nation. From car ads to high school mascots, the wild horse - popularly known as the mustang - is the enduring icon of America. But in modern times it has become entangled in controversy and bureaucracy, and now its future is in question."
“America’s wild horses represent freedom, strength and resilience,” said Producer and Co-Director Steven Latham. “This film takes audiences on an exciting journey; a journey that we as filmmakers went on, to understand the challenges the Mustang faces to thrive in a changing world.”
The film will also be showing in October at Film Fest Tucson, Film Fest 919 in Chapel Hill, NC and the Newport Beach Film Festival.
“The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses” is produced by Steven Latham Productions, distributed by Virgil Films, directed by Steven Latham and Conrad Stanley, co-produced by Diane Warren, cinematography by Brian Pratt and edited by Conrad Stanley.
Facebook.com/TheMustangsFilm
David Magdael
David Magdael & Associates, Inc.
+1 213-399-1434
dmagdael@tcdm-associates.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses (Official Trailer)