State of Nebraska Seeks Public Comment Regarding Proposed 2022-2023 Qualified Action Plan for Intern Nebraska Grant Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will accept public comments from November 24 to December 10, 2021, regarding the proposed 2022-2023 Qualified Action Plan for the Intern Nebraska (InternNE) grant program.

InternNE is authorized in Nebraska Revised Statutes at §§81-1210.01 to §§81-1210.03. To learn more about InternNE, click here. The Qualified Action Plan sets forth DED’s priorities and selection criteria for awarding InternNE grants, as well as strategies for affirmatively marketing internships to Nebraska students in high schools, colleges, universities and other institutes of higher education.

Copies of the proposed 2020-2021 Qualified Action Plan will be available starting November 24, 2021, on DED’s website at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/intern-nebraska/. Copies can also be requested by contacting Rose Baker at 800-426-6505, 402-471-3111 or rose.baker@nebraska.gov.

Comments will be accepted beginning November 24, 2021. Mail written comments by December 6, 2021, to: Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Attn: Rose Baker, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln NE 68509-4666. Or, email comments to rose.baker@nebraska.gov.