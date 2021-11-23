Natalie Reilly-Finch Named to Association for Healthcare Philanthropy’s 40 Under 40 List
Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation’s director of major gifts, Natalie Reilly-Finch, CFRE, has been included in the AHP 2021 40 Under 40 list.JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation’s director of major gifts, Natalie Reilly-Finch, CFRE, has been included in the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy’s (AHP) 2021 40 Under 40 list. The recognition program celebrates young professionals within the healthcare philanthropy community who are shaping the industry’s future as leaders in development.
“These honorees are part of a select group who have demonstrated impressive career achievements, deep community involvement, and outstanding leadership in all they do,” said Alice Ayres, AHP President & CEO.
Reilly-Finch has advanced from volunteer to phonathon caller, to executive assistant, to development officer, to major gifts, and now works as director of a major gifts program – all in the span of 10 years. Her success with six and seven-figure gifts has earned her multiple promotions within Ascension.
“We couldn’t be more excited for Natalie to be named to AHP’s prestigious 40 Under 40 list,” said Virginia Hall, President and Chief Development Officer at Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation. “Her success in development stems not only from her talent as a fundraiser, but also from passion for our mission and understanding of how her role directly impacts the number of vulnerable individuals and families we are able to serve year over year.”
To view the full 40 Under 40 list and learn more about the program, visit AHP’s website.
The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) is an international professional organization dedicated exclusively to development professionals who encourage charity in health care organizations. AHP's 4,500 members represent more than 2,200 health care facilities around the world. They collectively raise more than $11 billion each year for community health services.
Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation is a not-for-profit, philanthropic organization established in 1982 that provides quality, compassionate healthcare to the community’s most vulnerable. The Foundation provides financial assistance to support the mission of the century-old Ascension St. Vincent’s based in Jacksonville, Fla., and operates a variety of programs aimed at enhancing the current and future healthcare needs in its five-county service area. For more information, visit GiveStVincents.org.
###
John Daigle
Daigle Creative
+1 904-880-9595
email us here