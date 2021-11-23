Small Business Saturday Kicks Off Holiday Shopping Season

NASHVILLE — This Saturday is the perfect day to start your holiday shopping with gifts sourced from Tennessee farms and food businesses.

November 27 is set aside for Small Business Saturday to encourage shoppers to support local businesses. Gift buying is easy in your area with Pick Tennessee Products.

“Thoughtfully chosen gifts from a farm business or independent shop owner are special for several reasons,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “When you purchase locally, you get creatively crafted goods, and you create an economic ripple that strengthens rural communities.”

Whether purchasing online, buying from a farm, or ordering gift baskets, many Tennessee businesses are available to provide local and quality products this holiday season.

Some of these small businesses specialize in gift baskets made with Tennessee products, such as HeavenlyTreats4U in Nolensville. “We love working with our local artisans to curate gifts that reflect the lifestyle of Tennesseans,” owner Shelia Horvath said. “As we grow our business, we are helping the small business community grow theirs.”

“Shopping locally for the holidays not only supports the local families who own these businesses, but also invests in our community by keeping our dollars circulating right here in our own state,” Chattanooga’s Locals Only Gifts and Goods owner Danielle Landrum said. “At our gift store, we sell only items from Tennessee artists, artisans, and businesses, and our customers love giving and receiving our made-in-Tennessee gift boxes filled with wonderfully crafted local products.”

Gift baskets filled artisan cheeses, meats, sauces and jellies, local wines, handmade chocolates, and other festive foods are available. Gourmet baskets are a great choice for business associates, family, and friends. Don’t have time to deliver your gifts? Check with your small business shop to see if shipping services are offered.

Pick Tennessee Products is your go-to source to find farm and artisan products near you. Pick Tennessee directories connect shoppers with more than 2,500 Tennessee farm-direct and food businesses, many of them small businesses.

Visit Pick Tennessee's website at www.picktnproducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.