The Wait is Over: Acclaimed Singer/Actress, Sandy Kaur's Anticipated Music Album "Sound Therapy" is Live Nov 28, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandy Kaur is happy to announce that her third mediation chants and yoga music album, "Sound Therapy", will be available on all digital stores starting November 28th, 2021. Sandy is grateful for her success and her global audiences love and affection. Hence, her new album will be released during this Thanksgiving 2021 season.

Sandy said that the title of her new album “Sound Therapy” really touches her heart as her goal is for the listeners of her spiritual music to attain peace and healing. Music Album Sound Therapy will consist of 4 songs titled as follows:

1) Om Namo

2) Ardas

3) Mu Lalaan

4) Gobinda Hari

Sandy herself is a regular yoga and meditation practitioner.

Sandy had also released in January 2021 her music album “Divine Bliss” which is also available to be purchased at:

iTunes - http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1548928092?ls=1&app=itunes

AppleMusic - http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1548928092

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/album/5hVYeanHiMktU1G0H3SYh4

Divine Bliss - Sandy Kaur with GuruGanesha" is also available on Amazon Music and 40 other digital stores. You can also order CDs on Amazon music.

Follow Sandy on Insta: @sandykaur_losangeles

Facebook: Sandy Khanzode

---------

Sandy Kaur

Sandy Kaur is a Singer and Screen Actors Guild member. Her love for singing started at a young age while growing up in Canada. She has performed in numerous live stage performances and can sing in Hindi, Punjabi, English, French, and Gurmukhi. Sandy has recently released her music album DIVINE BLISS - a new age genre, which she produced with Thomas Barquee and GuruGanesha.

She lives in Los Angeles with her husband Ravi Khanzode.